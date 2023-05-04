Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023, Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale 2023: Some deals to look out for

Amazon and Flipkart are now coming up with their new seasonal sale where customers can get huge discounts on products they want to buy. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 and Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale 2023 will enable buyers to purchase electronic products at high discounts. So we have curated a list of deals that are worth checking out during the sale season.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

During the Amazon sale, the latest and most high-end TWS earbuds from Samsung, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, are being offered at Rs 10,989 (including card offer) which is actually a great price for these. Even during our review of the earbuds last year, they sounded excellent and are the perfect pair if earbuds especially for those who are using a Samsung device.

Sony WF-1000XM4

These TWS earbuds from Sony are available for Rs 13,990 (including card offer) on Amazon during the Great Summer Sale 2023. These earbuds offer an all-rounded experience with a host of features. Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones are powered by the company’s Integrated Processor V1 and they also offer support for the LDAC codec. It comes with active noise cancellation (ANC).

The WF-1000XM4 supports both fast wired charging and Qi wireless charging. The company claims that with 5 minutes of charge, the earbuds can offer 60 minutes of playback time. In addition, it has features such as wireless charging and speak-to-chat.

Sony WH-1000XM5

The latest flagship wireless headphones from Sony are currently priced at Rs 24,990 (including bank card offers) which is again an excellent price tag for what value they offer. The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones sport multiple microphone noise cancelling, which keeps out more high and mid-frequency sounds than ever. It supports High-Resolution Audio and High-Resolution Audio Wireless, thanks to LDAC. Further, using Edge-AI (Artificial Intelligence), DSEE Extreme technology upscales compressed digital music files in real-time. The Voice Pickup Technology uses four beamforming microphones and an AI-based noise reduction algorithm to isolate your voice precisely for clearer calls.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4

At Rs 10,990, the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is actually one of the best Android Wear smartwatches you can buy right now in the market. Despite being more than a year old, the watch offers plenty of features and is supposed to get updates for the next 3 years which should still be enough for most people. It also sports the same chipset as the latest Galaxy Watch5 from Samsung.

iQOO 11

The next deal we have for you is a smartphone that can handle almost anything you throw at it. The iQOO 11 is a great performer and while it was a little overpriced at the time of launch (Rs 59,999 for the 8+256GB model), the device is now being sold for Rs 53,990 including bank card offers and for Rs 54,990 without them which makes the device a perfect one in its price range. For the price, you get the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which can handle the heaviest of games with ease. There’s also a bright and sharp E6 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution.

Read More: Review iQoo 11 5G: 11 points about India’s first SD8 Gen 2 phone

OnePlus 10R

At Rs 29,999, the OnePlus 10R is one of those devices that can offer you maximum value for the money you pay. The OnePlus 10R has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display has a peak brightness of up to 950 nits, HDR 10+ support, up to 720Hz touch sampling rate and is protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor. There is up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The 80W charging variant for which we have mentioned the price above, has a 5000mAh battery.

Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale 2023

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 launched for Rs 59,999 in October 2022 in India but can be bought for as low as Rs 48,999 on Flipkart, thanks to the sale. Without bank offers, you can get the device for Rs 49,999 which makes it the go-to option for those who want to experience a Pixel and its smooth software and aren’t looking for something for demanding tasks. If you want better cameras, you can grab the Google Pixel 7 Pro for Rs 69,999, which is a Rs 15,000 drop from its original launch price of Rs 84,999.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

If you are in the market for a Samsung smartphone, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is worth looking at, considering its price has dropped from Rs 54,999 to Rs 31,999 at the time of writing this article. The device has been built to provide you with a flagship experience with regular security updates, vibrant display, decent battery life and much more.

Realme GT Neo 3T

Launched last year for Rs 29,999, the GT Neo 3T is being sold for Rs 21,999 that too for the 8GB + 128GB model. The Realme device packs specifications such as a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000Hz instant touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. If you want a smartphone that you can game on, and the one that can last you all day, then this is the one to go for.

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 8 that launched last year with a starting price of Rs 45,900, can be bought for as low as Rs 32,999 which makes it a great companion device for those who use an iPhone.