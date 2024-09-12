Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Coming this September-October

Amazon India has announced its Great Indian Festival 2024 sale ahead of the festive season in the country. While the exact dates aren’t confirmed yet, Amazon shared that the 9th edition of the Amazon Great Indian Festival (GIF) is coming this September-October to “light up your festive cheer.”

“The Great Indian Festival 2024, a month-long shopping extravaganza, is your ticket to the best deals, exclusive offers and exciting new product launches across categories. It’s the perfect opportunity to shop gifts for your loved ones and yourself; simply choose from an array of top international and domestic brands, innovative local startups, and traditional artisan-led designs. Whether you’re looking for the latest gadgets, smart apparel, or simply want to stock up on essentials, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 has something in store for everyone,” said Amazon in a blog post.

“With millions of sellers offering products from top international brands to innovative local startups and traditional artisans, customers will find a vast selection at great value, coupled with fast and reliable delivery across 100% serviceable PIN codes. We continue to innovate using artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve seller and customer experiences and ensure fast deliveries. We look forward to serving our customers during the upcoming festive season with the Amazon Great Indian Festival,” an Amazon India spokesperson said.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 shopping event will be held between September and October this year, and the e-commerce platform has yet to announce the exact dates. Amazon also shared some stats regarding last year’s sale, saying that Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 saw a record number of new shoppers: over 40 lakh. Customers saved over Rs 600 crore with bank discounts and rewards, as per the platform.

Meanwhile, Flipkart is also gearing up to announce the dates for its Big Billion Days 2024 sale. A recent leak suggested that sales will begin for all on September 30, 2024, while for Flipkart Plus users, it will begin a day early, on September 29, 2024.