Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024 Sale: Dates Revealed

Whole of India awaits the festive season for sales from various retailers and e-commerce platforms, with Flipkart Big Billion Days sale being one of the biggest sales every year. Now, the start date of Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2024 has been revealed by the platform itself.

Spotted by multiple users on X, Flipkart revealed the dates of Big Billion Days 2024 sale and quickly took it down. However, when doing a Google search for the sale, the first listing from Flipkart itself mentions that the sale will begin for all on September 30, 2024 while for Flipkart Plus users, it will begin a day early, on September 29, 2024. Tapping on the link brings up an error on Flipkart stating “Something went wrong!”.

On the other hand, another link circulating around X opens the Big Billion Days 2024 sale page on Flipkart when clicked on. On the page, one could notice that Flipkart will offer “Super Value Combos”, special discounts during “Bumper Value Hours”, and more. With Flipkart Pay Later, users can get Timea Prime benefits worth up to Rs 10,000.

Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users will be able to avail an unlimited 5% discount on products alongside offers from other bank cards as well. Those with Super Coins can avail additional discounts at up to 5% off.

Aside from this, no other information has been revealed. As usual, buyers can expect huge discounts on a range of electronic products including home appliances, mobile phones, other beauty care products, TVs, and much more.

With Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2024 sale dates revealed, one can also also expect an announcement from Amazon soon, where the e-commerce platform will announce its Great Indian Festival 2024 sale, which will likely clash with Flipkart’s sale.