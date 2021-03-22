Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Offers and discounts on OnePlus 8 Pro, Redmi 9 Prime and more

Amazon's latest Fab Phones Fest has brought a bunch of discounts on some of the most famous phones out there including those from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung and more
Amazon's Fab Phones Fest has begun and the sale brings a lot of offers and discounts on the phones available for purchase on the e-commerce website. The sale will end on March 25 and Amazon has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent savings on its ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.
A bunch of phones including OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, Redmi 9 Prime, Galaxy M21 and more are on offer. Amazon has also listed no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on a load of smartphones.
Xiaomi's smartphones include the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max that is listed for Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 17,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. This model sees a price cut of up to Rs. 2,000. Similarly, the Redmi 9 Prime is currently priced in India at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.
The Galaxy M31s with a retail price of Rs 22,999 is currently being sold at Rs 18,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant. Samsung Galaxy M31s is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 110 percent NTSC, 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Samsung Exynos 9611 processor and has a 64MP quad camera setup on the back.
Another Samsung smartphone on sale is the Samsung Galaxy M51 with a discounted price of Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. The 8GB RAM variant is being sold at a price tag of Rs 24,999. This means a price cut of Rs. 2,000 has been introduced for the Amazon Fab Fest sale. For further discount, Amazon has also listed a Rs. 1,250 coupon at checkout, making the phone effectively available starting from Rs 21,749.
For OnePlus phones, the OnePlus 8T is listed with a discount coupon of Rs 2500 at the time of checkout. With the coupon applied, the OnePlus 8T's price comes down to Rs 40,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs 43,499 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.
The OnePlus 8 Pro on the other hand has a similar coupon but of Rs 3500. This brings down the effective price of the phone down to Rs 51,499 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 56,499 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. You can also avail exchange offers for more discounts.
The Oppo A31 (2020) is also up for sale with a discount of Rs 3000. The 4GB + 64GB variant is listed for Rs 9,990 and the 6GB + 128GB model listed at Rs 11,990 on Amazon during the sale.
