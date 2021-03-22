Advertisement

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Offers and discounts on OnePlus 8 Pro, Redmi 9 Prime and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 22, 2021 5:00 pm

Latest News

Amazon's latest Fab Phones Fest has brought a bunch of discounts on some of the most famous phones out there including those from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung and more
Advertisement

Amazon's Fab Phones Fest has begun and the sale brings a lot of offers and discounts on the phones available for purchase on the e-commerce website. The sale will end on March 25 and Amazon has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent savings on its ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. 

 

A bunch of phones including OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, Redmi 9 Prime, Galaxy M21 and more are on offer. Amazon has also listed no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on a load of smartphones.

 

Note 9 pro max

Advertisement

 

Xiaomi's smartphones include the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max that is listed for Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 17,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. This model sees a price cut of up to Rs. 2,000. Similarly, the Redmi 9 Prime is currently priced in India at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

 

M31s

 

The Galaxy M31s with a retail price of Rs 22,999 is currently being sold at Rs 18,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant. Samsung Galaxy M31s is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 110 percent NTSC, 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Samsung Exynos 9611 processor and has a 64MP quad camera setup on the back. 

 

Another Samsung smartphone on sale is the Samsung Galaxy M51 with a discounted price of Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. The 8GB RAM variant is being sold at a price tag of Rs 24,999. This means a price cut of Rs. 2,000 has been introduced for the Amazon Fab Fest sale. For further discount, Amazon has also listed a Rs. 1,250 coupon at checkout, making the phone effectively available starting from Rs 21,749. 

 

OnePlus 8T

 

For OnePlus phones, the OnePlus 8T is listed with a discount coupon of Rs 2500 at the time of checkout. With the coupon applied, the OnePlus 8T's price comes down to Rs 40,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs 43,499 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. 

 

The OnePlus 8 Pro on the other hand has a similar coupon but of Rs 3500. This brings down the effective price of the phone down to Rs 51,499 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 56,499 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. You can also avail exchange offers for more discounts. 

 

The Oppo A31 (2020) is also up for sale with a discount of Rs 3000. The 4GB + 64GB variant is listed for Rs 9,990 and the 6GB + 128GB model listed at Rs 11,990 on Amazon during the sale. 

Samsung Galaxy M62 with 7,000mAh battery to launch in India soon

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72: Top 3 Alternatives

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 launched in India starting at Rs 26499

Samsung launches Baker Series microwaves with steaming, grilling, frying features

Galaxy A82 likely to feature a 64MP primary sensor

Samsung introduces Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 at its Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus Oppo Samsung Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 9 series specifications leaked once again

Xiaomi 'Mega Launch' event scheduled for March 29: Mi 11 Ultra, Pro, Lite expected to be launched

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies