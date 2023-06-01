Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker launched in India: Price, Features

Amazon has announced the launch of Echo Pop in India, which the brand announced in the United States last month. The new front-facing speaker from Amazon comes with Alexa built-in and has support for controlling music playback, smart home devices, setting reminders, and keeping track of sports matches.

Amazon Echo Pop: Price

The Echo Pop costs Rs 4,999 in India. The smart speaker is available in Black, Green, Purple, and White colour options. It can be bought via Amazon, and offline retail stores also, such as Croma, Reliance Digital, and Poorvika. They will also be sold at Amazon device kiosks, as per the company.

Amazon Echo Pop: Features

This new compact smart speaker from Alexa comes with Alexa and features full sound that’s great for bedrooms and small spaces, says Amazon. Users can ask Alexa to play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from their favorite providers like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Sirius XM and more. One can also connect to it via Bluetooth.

It can also control compatible smart home devices like smart plugs or smart lights with your voice or the Alexa App. It has a 1.95-inch front-firing directional speaker and is powered by Amazon’s AZ2 Neural Edge processor.

In addition, the Amazon Echo Pop is equipped with volume control buttons as well as a button to switch off always-on listening and mute the mics. For wireless connectivity, there’s support for dual-band Wi-Fi. The speaker also supports streaming audio from remote devices. It is compatible with Bluetooth Low Energy Mesh as well.