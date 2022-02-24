Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen launched with ANC, hands-free Alexa in India

Amazon has today launched Echo Buds 2nd Generation true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India. Echo Buds are compatible with Android and iOS phones. In addition, they also support access to Google Assistant and Siri through customisable tap controls.

Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen TWS earphones with a USB Type-C wired charging case are priced at Rs 11,999. They are priced at Rs 13,999 for wireless charging case option. Customers can avail a limited-period discount of Rs 1,000 on both options. The earbuds come in Black colour and are currently listed on the Amazon India website.

Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen specifications, features

They are powered by 5.7mm speaker drivers. Each earbud houses three microphones for improved audio clarity. Featuring Amazon’s Active Noise Cancellation technology, powered by an advanced chipset, the all-new Echo Buds cancel the ambient noise.

To turn on Active Noise Cancellation, simply press and hold either earbud, or just say, “Alexa, turn on noise cancellation”, or access settings from the Alexa app. Besides, they are lightweight, IPX4-rated to withstand splashes, sweat, or light rain; and designed for maximum comfort. A short nozzle and the built-in vents reduce ear pressure during use.

Echo Buds offer up to five hours of music playback on a single charge with Active Noise Cancellation. The compact case provides two additional charges for a total of up to 15 hours of music playback. To check your battery status while wearing Echo Buds, simply say, “Alexa, what’s my battery status?”.

You can also check the battery status in the Alexa app, or open the case while your Echo Buds are inside. The LED lights in front of each earbud will show the battery status. Echo Buds can be charged via USB-C. The wireless option can also be charged with compatible Qi-certified wireless charging pads.

In addition, the new TWS earbuds come with built-in Alexa voice assistant that allows users to control the device hands-free. Echo Buds connect to Alexa through the Alexa app on your mobile device. They use your existing device data plan to access features such as music, calling, and more. Echo Buds use a combination of three microphones to detect your speech and securely process it for the cloud.