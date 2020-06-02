Advertisement

Amazon brings Drop In feature that makes all Alexa devices as intercom

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 02, 2020 2:57 pm

Latest News

The company has introduced a slew of other features as well.
Amazon has started rolling out a new feature to its Amazone Alexa that allows all Alexa devices to be used as an intercom. The company has introduced a slew of other features as well. 

 

To start with the new Drop In feature, customers can connect to all the Echo devices into a group conversation. In order to start with the Drop In message, customers can simply ask: “Alexa, drop in on all devices” to start an audio intercom call to have conversations like “what should we have for dinner?” or “Does anyone want anything from the grocery store?”

 

Furthermore, the company is also rolling out new reminders on all devices. The feature is currently available in the US and it also allows users to set reminders that will be played across all their Alexa devices. In the Alexa app, customers can choose “All devices” when creating an individual reminder or enable the feature for all reminders by going to Settings > Reminders and opting into “Announce on all devices.”

 

The brand has also introduced new photo sharing and reactions features. With this, users can share photos with the Alexa contacts from the Echo Show and Alexa application. Furthermore, when someone shares a photo with you, you can send a reaction back by choosing one of three animated emoji options, including “laugh,” “love,” and “wow.”

 

Amazon has also added a daily music pick option in which Alexa will provide daily music recommendations. Users can simply ask “Alexa, play the Daily Music Pick” and each day a new artist will select a song, album, or playlist that they’ve been enjoying at home. Artists featured on the skill have included Latin superstar Bad Bunny, Pete Wentz, Kelsea Ballerini, Brendan Benson, and more.

Latest News from Amazon

