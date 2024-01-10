Amazon Announces Matter Casting To Rival Apple’s AirPlay, Google’s Chromecast: All Details

Google and Apple have had their respective casting services for long, including Chromecast and AirPlay, respectively. Now, Amazon is entering the game with Matter Casting support to rival AirPlay and Chromecast. Here all the details you’d want to know about Matter Casting support on Amazon devices.

What is Matter Standard?

Matter is a standard for smart home devices that aims to improve interoperability and compatibility between different manufacturers and security, and always allowing local control as an option. It is based on Internet Protocol (IP), runs locally and does not rely on an internet connection, although the standard is designed to talk to the cloud easily. Matter-only devices require an internet-connected controller — such as those built into smart speakers and smart home hubs — to be present in the home to enable control when away from the home.

What is Matter Casting for Amazon Echo devices?

Amazon wants to support this open technology standard and as a result, Amazon announced Matter Casting at CES 2024, which enables customers to cast content to Fire TV and Echo Show 15 devices directly from supported streaming apps on iOS and Android. Customers can begin watching a movie or browse for their favourite show from Prime Video on their phone, and cast it to their compatible Fire TV device or Echo Show 15. This is an industry-first demonstration of implementing Matter Casting.

In other words, it works similar to how Google Chromecast built-in devices work with Android & Google TVs. The functionality also resembles that of AirPlay, which is Apple’s Proprietary casting service and is restricted to Apple devices including HomePod, Apple TV and more.

Which Amazon devices support Matter Casting?

Matter Casting is available now for customers around the world who want to cast Prime Video content from iOS and Android devices to Echo Show 15. It will also be coming to compatible Fire TV devices in the coming months, including smart TVs from Panasonic with Fire TV built in. Further, Amazon confirmed that it is working with Plex, Pluto TV, Sling TV, STARZ, and ZDF to add Matter Casting support later in 2024.

Can Matter Casting Compete with Chromecast & AirPlay?

The answer to this question is a mixture of yes and no. Yes, because the functionality is quite similar and those who have the supported devices would definitely welcome the move. However, as Google and Apple already have their own casting services that is being used by a significant population, Matter Casting isn’t going to be adopted by them any time soon, restricting the ability to only select Amazon devices as of now. Google’s Chromecast is already being used by a lot of apps and devices and Amazon is going to have a tough time giving competition to the company.