Amazfit Zepp E smartwatch launched in India in Circular, Square dial options

Amazfit Zepp E has been launched by Huami in India on Monday. The Zepp E comes in two dial options where one of them is a square one and the other one is a circle. The watch comes with an AMOLED 3D-curved screen with always-on-display support. The wearable comes with multiple health tracking features and sports modes and is claimed to last up to 7 days.

The Amazfit Zepp E comes is priced at Rs 8,999, and is available in two variants – Amazfit Zepp E Circle and Zepp E Square. The wearable is available on Amazfit India’s official website as well as on Amazon India. SBI credit card users are eligible for up to 10 percent discount on purchasing the wearable from Amazon India.

The Zepp E comes in eight colour options namely Champagne Gold Special Edition, Deep Sea Blue, Ice Blue, Metallic Black Special Edition, Moon Grey, Onyx Black, Pebble Grey, and Polar Night Black.

Amazfit Zepp E Specifications

The Amazfit Zepp E square variant comes with 1.65-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 348 x 442 pixels, 314ppi pixel density while the Zepp E circular variant comes with a 1.28-inch AMOLED display with 416 x 416 pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel density. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with Android 5.0 and above or iOS 10.0 and above.

When connected to the smartphone, it supports notifications push from SMS messages, emails, calendar and all contents will be displayed on the display. Further, Zepp E provides 11 sports modes that support outdoor running, walking, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, climbing, indoor fitness, treadmill, among others.

The Zepp E offers a 188mAh battery with up to 7 days of usage. It takes 2 hours to charge the smartwatch completely. It is 5ATM water-resistant as well which means it can withstand water up to 50 meters.

Additionally, the Zepp E also features SpO2 sensor which can measure oxygen levels or oxygen saturation in your blood, a built-in heart rate sensor, and Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) health assessment.