Amazfit X smartwatch announced with 2.07-inch curved AMOLED display and 7-day battery life

The Amazfit X comes with a button-free design with a 2.07-inch square AMOLED display with a resolution of 206 x 640 pixels, 326ppi pixel density and up to 400 nits brightness.

Advertisement

Huami has announced Amazfit X smartwatch. The Amazfit X is available in two colours, Eclipse Black and New Moon Gold, on Indiegogo and it is priced starting at $149 (Rs 11,314 approx.) as a part of early bird offer, but the original price is $329 (Rs 25,040 approx.).



The Amazfit X comes with a button-free design with a 2.07-inch square AMOLED curved display with a resolution of 206 x 640 pixels, 326ppi pixel density and up to 400 nits brightness. When connected to the smartphone, it supports notifications push from SMS messages, emails, calendar and all contents will be displayed on the display.



Amazfit X provides 9 sports modes that support outdoor running, walking, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, open water swimming, pool swimming, elliptical trainer, indoor fitness and treadmill. It has Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor for its sensing needs.



The Amazfit X offers a 205mAh battery with up to 7 days of usage and it is 5ATM water-resistant as well which means it can withstand water up to 50 meters. Amazfit X featured with SpO2 sensor which can measure oxygen levels or oxygen saturation in your blood. And the 6-axis IMU, along with the curved body can track your data more precisely.



Equipped with Huami self-developed BioTracker PPG optical sensor, Amazfit X supports high-precision 24/7 continuous heart rate measurement with heart rate zones. Amazfit X can also detect stress 4 level when the user is feeling tense through heart rate variability. It monitors your heart rate throughout the day and will give you updates on where your stress levels are: Relaxed, Normal, Medium, and High.





The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and with a GPS+GLONASS dual-satellite positioning system, you can easily track your route even when you travel abroad through Amazfit X. The dimensions are 55.4 x 22.8 x 13.6mm and weighs 39grams with short wrist strap.