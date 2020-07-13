Advertisement

Amazfit Verge Lite smartwatch with 20-day battery Life relaunched at Rs 4,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 13, 2020 4:28 pm

Amazfit Verge Lite features a 1.3-inch 43mm circular AMOLED display with a resolution of 360×360 pixels and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartwatch is compatible with Android 4.4 devices or later, iOS 9.0 or later.

Wearable brand Huami has today relaunched Amazfit Verge Lite smartwatch in India for Rs 4,999. The Amazfit Verge Lite will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting July 14 onwards.

Amazfit Verge Lite smartwatch was launched in India back in August last year priced at Rs 6999. Now it has announced the relaunch of the smartwatch in the country at a cheaper price.

 

The wearable offers several sports modes, including outdoor running, treadmill, walking, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, elliptical trainer, exercise and more. It is dust and water-resistant with IP68 certification.

Amazfit Verge Lite packs a 390mAh battery that takes only 2.5 hours to fully charge which is claimed to offer 20 days of battery life. For connectivity, it has Bluetooth 5.0 LE and GPS+GLONASS.

The smartwatch has features like Smart Notifications for call/text, calendar, email, and other smartphone apps as well as sleep monitoring, music control, silent alarms with customized vibration, event reminder. Sensors on board include PPG heart rate sensor for cardiac health, 3 multi-axis acceleration sensor, and ambient light sensor.

Meanwhile, the company is all set to launch Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch with 30 days battery life in India on July 29. The Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch comes with a 1.28-inch Always-on display with a screen resolution of 176 x 176 pixels along with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It packs 200mAh battery with up to 30 days battery life with basic use, 15 days battery life with typical use, 80 days in watch-only mode and 22 hours with continuous GPS use.

