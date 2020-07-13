Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch with 30 days battery life to launch in India on July 29

The Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch comes with a 1.28-inch Always-on display with a screen resolution of 176 x 176 pixels along with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Advertisement

Amazfit is all set to launch a new smartwatch in India. The company has revealed that it will be launching Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch in the country.

Flipkart has set up a dedicated microsite for the upcoming smartwatch. The landing page reveals that the smartwatch will be launched on July 29. Furthermore, a teaser video reveals that the watch could be priced at Rs 3,599 in India.

Amazfit Bip S Lite features and specifications

Advertisement

The Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch comes with a 1.28-inch Always-on display with a screen resolution of 176 x 176 pixels along with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It comes with an AF coating that provides with an at-a-glance view for a time, date, steps, weather, sports stats and more.

The smartwatch comes with eight sports modes including Treadmill, outdoor running, walking, indoor cycling, outdoor cycling, yoga, elliptical trainer and freestyle. It also features an optical heart rate sensor and comes with a tri-axis accelerometer along with a tri-axis gyroscope.

The smartwatch comes with PAI health analysis feature and users can also receive notifications for calls, messages, emails and more on the smartwatch. It comes with 5ATM certification making it water-resistant up to 50 metres. One can also control music directly from the smartwatch.

The Amazfit Bip S Lite features 200mAh battery with up to 30 days battery life with basic use, 15 days battery life with typical use, 80 days in watch-only mode and 22 hours with continuous GPS use.