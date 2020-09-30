Amazfit Neo Retro-Style smartwatch launched in India for Rs 2499

Huami Amazfit Neo will be available from Flipkart, Amazon and Myntra starting from October 1.

Huami has launched a retro-styled smartwatch, Amazfit Neo, in India. The Amazfit Neo is priced at Rs 2499 and will be available from Flipkart, Amazon and Myntra starting from October 1. The Amazfit Neo comes in Red, Black and Green colours.





Huami Amazfit Neo comes with a 1.2 inch STN black and white display. The screen also has a lift-to-wake feature and has good sunlight readability. It is water-resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM). There is Bluetooth 5.0 LE and is compatible with Android and iOS devices.



Amazfit Neo is equipped with Huami-PAI, a revolutionary indicator of personal activity. It features three sports mode (Running, Walking, Cycling), Heart Rate sensor, sleep monitoring, etc. Further, there is a tri-axis accelerometer for powering the three preloaded sports modes. It can receive notifications for calls, messages etc from a connected smartphone.



The smartwatch includes features like 24-hour heart-rate monitoring, personal activity intelligence, different sports modes, exercise tracking, steps and calorie tracking, notification sync, etc. You'll have to download the Zepp app, which is available on both Android and iOS to take advantage of all the features of the watch. The sealed design of the watch also helps it stay under-water without any issues.



Amazfit Neo comes equipped with a 160mAh battery with up to 28 days battery life with typical use, 37 days with basic use. The smartwatch measures 40.3x41x11.7mm and weighs 32 grams.





