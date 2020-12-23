Amazfit GTS 2 mini launched in India for Rs 6,999

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini offers a 1.55-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 354 x 306 pixels and 301ppi pixel density and 2.5D glass on top.

Amazfit has announced the launch of Amazfit GTS 2 mini in India today. The smartwatch will be available for sale on Amazon and Amazfit’s website for Rs 6,999 starting December 26.

Amazfit GTS 2 mini comes in three strap colour options- Midnight Black, Flamingo Pink and Sage Green. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is a watered-down version of the regular Amazfit GTS 2 which was recently launched in India for Rs 12,999.

Amazfit GTS 2 mini Specifications



The Amazfit GTS 2 mini offers a 1.55-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 354 x 306 pixels and 301ppi pixel density and 2.5D glass on top. The smartwatch supports 50+ watch faces. It also has support for Android and iOS devices.



Amazfit GTS 2 mini supports over 70 built-in sports modes alongside in-depth sleep and activity tracking and 5 ATM water-resistance. The smartwatch features a BioTracker, 2PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor. It also packs a bunch of sensors that include Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light sensor.



The smartwatch is backed up by a 220mAh battery which can last to up to 14 days of battery life with typical use and up to 21 days of battery life in long battery life mode. For connectivity, the Amazfit device features Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS and GLONASS.