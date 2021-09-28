Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 smartwatches to be announced on October 12

Amazfit has announced its 2021 Global Annual New Product Launch Conference on October 12. The company will announce its Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 smartwatches on the said date.

The Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 smartwatches will be the successor of the GTR 2 and GTS 2 smartwatches launched in September last year. The company also launched the GTS 2 mini, GTS 2e and GTS 2e models in December 2020.

Amazfit has started sending media invites with a hand-held gaming console in China. However, the company did not reveal many details about the upcoming smartwatches.

Generally, all the Amazfit smartwatches are launched in India soon after the global launch. So we can expect the Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 smartwatches to also launch in India later this year.

Amazfit GTR 2 Specifications

The Amazfit GTR 2 features a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and Gup to 450 nits brightness, scratch-resistant diamond-like carbon coating. The watch is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Amazfit GTR 2 comes with 5ATM certification, which means it is waterproof up to a depth of 50 meters. A 471mAh battery fuels the smartwatch. The company claims to offer up to 14 days battery life, up to 38 days battery life in basic watch mode. It also has support to answer phone calls.

The smartwatch features a BioTracker PPG heart rate sensor for 24-hour heart rate monitoring. It also comes with OxygenBeats, which uses the SpO2 sensor to measure the blood oxygen level. It also packs many sensors that include Accelerometer, a Gyroscope Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor.

Amazfit GTS 2 Specifications

The Amazfit GTS 2 offers a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 348 x 442 pixels, 341ppi pixel density and scratch-resistant diamond-like carbon coating. It also has support for Android and iOS devices. The watch also comes with 5ATM (50m) water resistance, ideal for swimming and light snorkelling.

The Amazfit GTS 2 comes with a 12-Sport Mode tracking alongside sleep and activity tracking. In addition, Amazfit GTS 2 has the same blood oxygen monitoring features as the GTR 2. The watch features Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, and Ambient Light sensor in terms of sensors.

The smartwatch is backed up by a 246mAh battery which can last to up to 7 days battery life, up to 20 days battery life in long battery life mode. For connectivity, the Amazfit device features Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS and GLONASS. The smartwatch has 4GB of internal storage, built-in GPS, the ability to store music, and support for receiving calls.