Amazfit GTR 2 and GTS 2 smartwatches announced with blood oxygen monitoring

Huami has announced the Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatches in China. The Amazfit GTR 2 is priced at 999 Yuan (approx. Rs. 10,800) for the Sports variant and at 1,099 Yuan (approx. Rs. 11,900) for the Classic variant. Amazfit GTS 2 is priced at CNY 999 (approx. Rs. 10,800).



The Amazfit GTR 2 comes in Obsidian Black colour. The Amazfit GTS 2 comes in Obsidian Black, Dolphin Gray and Gold colours.



Amazfit GTR 2



The Amazfit GTR 2 features 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and Gup to 450 nits brightness, scratch resistant diamond-like carbon coating. The watch is compatible with Android and iOS devices.



The smartwatch features a BioTracker PPG heart rate sensor for 24-hour heart rate monitoring. It also comes with OxygenBeats, which uses the SpO2 sensor to measure the blood oxygen level. It also packs a bunch of sensors that include Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS and GLONASS. It offers 4GB of internal storage that allows users to store up to 600 music tracks.



Amazfit GTR 2 comes with 5ATM certification, which means it is waterproof up to a depth of 50 meters. The smartwatch is fuelled by a 471mAh battery. The company claims that it will offer up to 14 days battery life, up to 38 days battery life in basic watch mode. It also has support to answer phone calls.



Amazfit GTS 2



The Amazfit GTS 2 offers a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 348 x 442 pixels, 341ppi pixel density and scratch resistant diamond-like carbon coating. It also has support for Android and iOS devices.





The Amazfit GTS 2 comes with a 12-Sport Mode tracking alongside sleep and activity tracking. Amazfit GTS 2 has the same blood oxygen monitoring features as the GTR 2. In terms of sensors, the watch features Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor.





The smartwatch is backed up by a 246mAh battery which can last to up to 7 days battery life, up to 20 days battery life in long battery life mode. For connectivity, the Amazfit device features Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS and GLONASS. The watch also comes with 5ATM (50m) water resistance, ideal for swimming and light snorkelling. The smartwatch has 4GB of internal storage, built-in GPS, the ability to store music, and support for receiving calls.





