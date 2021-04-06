Advertisement

Amazfit Bip U Pro to be available for Rs 4,999 in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 06, 2021 12:00 pm

The Amazfit Bip U Pro will be available for Rs 4999 in India. The watch runs on RTOS and comes with more than 60 sports modes
Amazfit today announced that it is launching Bip U Pro Smartwatch, which will be available for Rs 4,999 on Amazfit's official website. Additionally, Amazfit Bip U Pro will also be available on Amazon for purchase. The Watch will be available in Pink, Green and Black colour options. 

 

Amazfit Bip U Pro Specifications 

Amazfit Bip U Pro

Amazfit Bip U Pro features a 1.43-inch TFT display with a resolution of 320 x 320 and 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection with anti-fingerprint coating. The smartwatch offers more than 50 watch faces according to your mood as well as the outfit, and you can customize or change the watch face easily via Amazfit’s app. 



The Amazfit Bip U Pro is also 5ATM rated making it water-resistant up to 50 meters. Amazfit Bip U packs a 230mAh battery that takes about 2 hours to fully charge. It claims to last up to nine days on a single charge.

 

Amazfit Bip U Pro

 

The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with Android 5.0 and above or iOS 10.0 and above. The wearable offers 60+ sports modes including walking, running, jogging, etc and features 24-hour heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring, sleep quality monitoring, blood oxygen level sensor, menstrual cycle tracker. The watch also features a high-precision GPS and also has Alexa built-in.

 

The smartwatch runs on RTOS operating system and uses the Zepp app (formerly known as Amazfit App) to interact with the connected device. It comes with a BioTracker 2 PPG Biological optical sensor , microphone and an acceleration sensor. It also has features like Smart Notifications for call/text, calendar, email, and other smartphone apps.

 

Amazfit Bip U Pro also integrates Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) health assessment, an indicator of personal activity that gives you details about your heart health and overall fitness. The Watch measures 40.9 x 35.3 x 11.4mm and it weighs 31 grams.

