AMANI wireless earbuds launched for Rs 999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 08, 2020 1:53 pm

AMANI ASP TWS 615 comes with a warranty of 1 year.

AMANI, a mobile accessories brand, has today announced the launch of truly wireless earbuds - AMANI ASP TWS 615. The product is priced at Rs 999 and it is available for purchase at the company's website and dealers across India. AMANI ASP TWS 615 comes with a warranty of 1 year.

AMANI ASP TWS 615 Earbuds come with a smooth texture, glossy finish, easy to switch operate, and pairs quickly with devices. The case of the ASP TWS 615 has an inbuilt 950mAh battery while the earphone packs a 65mAh an inbuilt battery that can produce a total of 10 hours of music play in one charge.

These true wireless Earbuds connects to other devices with Bluetooth 5.0. One can pair these Earbuds with their smartphones as well as a variety of Bluetooth devices without the hassle of tangled wires. The maximum Bluetooth transmission distance is 10 meters. These Earbuds are comfortable to be worn all day long without causing any discomfort. The product comes with 1 pair of Earbuds.

It is designed to deliver 10 hours of HD stereo sound with a signal charge. The wireless Earbuds is developed to support the powerful bass and are designed ergonomically to avoid accidental falls. These compact Earbuds are lightweight, weighing not more than 150 grams and are just 175 mm in length.

Commenting on the launch, Tarun Bhutani, Managing Director at AMANI said "We have made listening to music a much more hassle-free experience for users who love their freedom from wires. The customers now have another option to choose from AMANI's wide audio range of products. All these products are crafted keeping in mind the challenges and requirements of today's lifestyle". We at AMANI strive to create affordable products packed with high-quality performance for our ever-dynamic consumer's taste. AMANI ASP TWS 615 embodies an urban style, and is a perfect amalgamation of high performance with the finest quality materials which will appeal to most of the modern and mobile audiophile."

