Indian Startup launches its flagship e-bicycle - Meraki by Ninety One

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 05, 2020 12:49 pm

AlphaVector has launched its e-bicycle called Meraki which comes with 4 driving modes and much more.
AlphaVector, a homegrown startup, has today announced the launch of its first e-bicycle in India – Meraki by Ninety One. Launched within the price of Rs 29,999, the e-bicycle requires no license and is aimed at encouraging millennials and Gen-Z to reclaim the outdoors by leveraging the growing e-bike market in India.

 

With this launch, AlphaVector sets foot into the global e-bicycle market touted to cross $38.6 billion in 2025. As per the company, Meraki has already received 100+ pre-booking registrations from cities like Mumbai, Banglore, Delhi, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad. 

 

Meraki comes with a 250 watt, IP65 (Waterproof) BLDC Motor that has a top speed of 25 kmph. The lithium-ion battery with 6.36AH will last 750 cycles of charging and comes with a 1-year warranty. One can charge the battery completely in 2.5 hours which offers up to 35 km at full charge. 

 

Meraki by Ninety One

 

With safety in mind, Meraki comes equipped with e-brakes with automatic brake cut off. Moreover, the key-lock switch helps avoid tampering and mischief as the bike cannot be turned on without key. The e-bicycle comes with 4 driving modes - Pedal Assist, Throttle, Cruise and Pedal. The throttle mode makes the e-bicycle work without pedalling like a scooter.

 

Meraki also comes with a display including battery-level indication and PAS mode control & ergonomically designed button. The charger-pin placed near the head tube is easily accessible. Built with Hi-Tensile steel, the frame is lightweight and strong, and weighs at just 22 KGs.

 

Designed & developed in-house by AlphaVector, Meraki will be available across 350+ cities in India through the company’s retail network of 700 stores as well as online via the company website. It will be available in colours and styles like - Black-Red and Silver-Grey. 

