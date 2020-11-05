Indian Startup launches its flagship e-bicycle - Meraki by Ninety One

AlphaVector has launched its e-bicycle called Meraki which comes with 4 driving modes and much more.

AlphaVector, a homegrown startup, has today announced the launch of its first e-bicycle in India – Meraki by Ninety One. Launched within the price of Rs 29,999, the e-bicycle requires no license and is aimed at encouraging millennials and Gen-Z to reclaim the outdoors by leveraging the growing e-bike market in India.

With this launch, AlphaVector sets foot into the global e-bicycle market touted to cross $38.6 billion in 2025. As per the company, Meraki has already received 100+ pre-booking registrations from cities like Mumbai, Banglore, Delhi, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad.

Meraki comes with a 250 watt, IP65 (Waterproof) BLDC Motor that has a top speed of 25 kmph. The lithium-ion battery with 6.36AH will last 750 cycles of charging and comes with a 1-year warranty. One can charge the battery completely in 2.5 hours which offers up to 35 km at full charge.

With safety in mind, Meraki comes equipped with e-brakes with automatic brake cut off. Moreover, the key-lock switch helps avoid tampering and mischief as the bike cannot be turned on without key. The e-bicycle comes with 4 driving modes - Pedal Assist, Throttle, Cruise and Pedal. The throttle mode makes the e-bicycle work without pedalling like a scooter.

Meraki also comes with a display including battery-level indication and PAS mode control & ergonomically designed button. The charger-pin placed near the head tube is easily accessible. Built with Hi-Tensile steel, the frame is lightweight and strong, and weighs at just 22 KGs.

Designed & developed in-house by AlphaVector, Meraki will be available across 350+ cities in India through the company’s retail network of 700 stores as well as online via the company website. It will be available in colours and styles like - Black-Red and Silver-Grey.