Alleged Samsung Galaxy A01e visits Geekbench with Android 10

Samsung Galaxy A01e is expected to arrive with a removable battery

Advertisement

Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy A01 last year in December. Now the company is planning to launch a cheaper version of the Galaxy A01 smartphone. Alleged Samsung Galaxy A01e has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with some of its key specs.



As per the GeekBench listing, the Samsung Galaxy A01e with model number SM-A013F is powered by MediaTek MT6739 quad-core chipset which is coupled with 1 GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy A01e will run on Android 10.



The single-core score for the Samsung Galaxy A01e on Geekbench is 542 points, while the multi-core score for the phone is listed to be 1,468 points. The device is expected to arrive with a removable battery.



To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A01 features a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 439 SoC along with 2 GB of RAM (4 cores clocked at 1.95GHz and another 4 cores clocked at 1.45GHz). The phone has a dedicated microSD card slot for up to 512GB for storage expansion. The Galaxy A01 does not have a fingerprint scanner.



For the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A01 has a dual-camera setup of a 13-megapixel main camera with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. For the front, the phone has a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.



The Samsung Galaxy A01 is backed up by a 3,000mAh battery. The One UI 2.0 based Android 10 OS runs on the smartphone. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and A-GPS with GLONASS.It measures 146.3 x 70.86 x 8.34 mm.