Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G with Dimensity 1000+, 64MP quad rear cameras launched in India

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has today been finally launched in the Indian market. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes with 8GB of RAM, quad rear camera setup, MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC and more. In addition to the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, the company also launched the Oppo Enco X truly wireless earbuds for Rs. 9999.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G price in India

The phone is priced at Rs 35,990 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Astral Blue and Starry Black colour options. The phone will be available from Flipkart as well as offline stores starting from January 22nd with pre-orders starting today.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ curved OLED panel with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.





There is the quad rear camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree FoV and 2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone also includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with f/2.4 aperture.





The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has connectivity options, including 5G support, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.