Alienware launches X15, X17 gaming laptops, company's thinnest gaming laptop

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 01, 2021 12:20 pm

Alienware has launched the X15 gaming laptop with just 15.9mm of thickness while the X17 measures a bit more in terms of thickness
Alienware is launching two new laptops under its X series of laptops that include the Alienware X15 and the X17. Two of the configurations of Alienware’s new X15 flagship model are just 15.9mm thick making it the company's slimmest gaming laptop. The X17 on the other hand has a bigger 17-inch form factor and is more thicker and powerful than the X15. 

 

The Alienware X15 will set you back $1,999 (approx Rs 1,45,400) for the base model while the Alienware X17 starts at $2,099 (approx Rs 1,52,000). Full configurations for the laptops will be available starting June 15. There's no information regarding the availability of these laptops in other regions.

 

Alienware X15, X17 Specifications 

 

X15

 

The base model of the X15 features a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and up to 300 nits of brightness with 100-percent sRGB color gamut support. Under-the-hood, the laptop packs Intel’s 11th Gen Core i7-11800H processor paired with 16GB of RAM clocked at 3,200MHz, 256GB of fast user-upgradeable NVMe storage, with two slots that get support for either M.2 2230 or 2280. The graphics are handled by Nvidia’s RTX 3060 graphics chip. 

 

The display on the Alienware X15 is upgradeable up to a 400-nit QHD panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, 2ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync support, and 99-percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. You can equip the laptop with up to an Intel Core i9-11900H processor, a 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD, along with 32GB of RAM and RTX 3080 graphics card with 8GB of VRAM. The X15 is backed by a 87Wh battery and includes a 240W charger. For connectivity, you get 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, 1 x Thunderbolt 4 port, 1 x microSD card slot, and 1 x HDMI 2.1 port. 

 

X17

 

The Alienware X17 measures at 20.9mm which is a bit thicker than the X15. You get a 17.3-inch FHD 165Hz or 360Hz display option with Nvidia G-Sync support, and you can upgrade the display up to a UHD 120Hz panel with 100% AdobeRGB color gamut, 500-nits of brightness, and 4ms response time. This machine can be equipped with up to an Intel Core i9-11900HK processor paired with up to 64GB of XMP RAM, up to RTX 3080 (16GB), along with up to 2TB single NVMe SSD or up to 4TB dual PCIe SSD. 

 

Connectivity options include Killer Wi-Fi 6E, Killer E3100 2.5Gbps Ethernet, and other identical ports as the X15 with an additional USB-A port and a Mini DisplayPort jack. The X17 is backed by a 87Wh battery with a 240W or 330W power supply depending on the configuration the user buys

