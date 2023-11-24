Alert: Google’s Deadline Approaches for Accounts – What You Need to Know

Google is planning a big update to its inactive account policy, which will be implemented globally very soon. Starting December 1, Google will start deleting accounts that have been inactive for at least two years, along with all associated content such as Gmail, Photos, Drive documents, Contacts, and more. This move aims to enhance security, as older or inactive accounts present a higher vulnerability to potential security breaches.

How to avoid Google account deletion?

To avoid account deletion, users are strongly recommended to engage in various activities, including reading or sending emails, using Google Drive, watching a YouTube video, downloading apps from the Google Play Store, employing Google Search, and utilizing “Sign in with Google” for third-party apps or services. Additionally, for Google Photos, users must log in every two years to ensure its continued activity.

To keep your Google account active, all you need to do is log in periodically. Google recommends that users, especially those with inactive accounts, set reminders to check their accounts regularly to prevent accidental data loss. As the December 1 deadline is approaching, it is highly recommended that users take the necessary steps to secure their accounts and avoid any unwanted data loss.

What are the exceptions?

It’s important to note that the new policy has some exceptions. Accounts-related to organizations like schools or businesses are not affected. Google is committed to communicating with users and will provide multiple notifications before deleting any accounts. The services that will be affected include Gmail, Drive, Docs, Meet, Calendar, and Photos. However, Google has clarified that accounts with YouTube or Blogger content will not be deleted.

Will Google send a reminder?

Google plans to implement a proactive user notification system to alert users well before their account is deleted. The notifications will be sent to the inactive account and any linked recovery email addresses. This approach aims to inform users and allow them to keep their accounts active.