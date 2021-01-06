Advertisement

Alcatel 5X, Alcatel 1V Plus launched with MediaTek Helio P22

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : January 06, 2021 7:02 pm

Latest News

Alcatel has launched 2 new smartphones in Argentina including the Alcatel 1V Plus and Alcatel 5X featuring HD+ displays and big batteries.
Advertisement

Alcatel has launched two new smartphones in Argentina including the Alcatel 1V Plus and Alcatel 5X. Interestingly, the availability and price of the devices is yet to be unveiled but the phone has been shown off from all angles, officially. 

 

The Alcatel 5X comes in black and blue colour options, while the Alcatel 1V Plus comes in a single black colour option. The 5X is a more premium device than the 1V Plus and the specifications are as below. 

 

Alcatel 1V Plus Specifications 

 

Advertisement

Alcatel 1V Plus

 

The Alcatel 1V Plus features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and a water-drop style notch that houses the front camera. It's powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that is expandable upto 128GB via a micro sd card.  

 

For the optics, the Alcatel 1V Plus features a dual rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, both of which have f/1.8 aperture. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size.

 

The smartphone runs on Android 10 and is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery. As per the company, it will take the device 4 hours 30 minutes to charge fully. 

 

The phone comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB 2.0 port for charging. Additional features include Audio Recorder, Google Assistant Key, etc.

 

Alcatel 5X Specifications 

 

Alcatel 5X

 

The Alcatel 5X features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 screen ratio and a water-drop style notch that houses the front camera. It's powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable upto 256GB via a microSD card.  

 

The Alcatel 5X features a quad-rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and two additional 2MP shooters with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size and LCD Flash. 

 

The smartphone runs on Android 10 and is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery. As per the company, it will take the device 3 hours 30 minutes to charge fully. 

 

The phone comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB 2.0 port for charging. Additional features include Audio Recorder, dedicated Google Assistant Key, etc.

Alcatel 3T 10 tablet launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999

MWC 2019: Alcatel 3, 3L, Alcatel 1s and 3T 10 tablet announced

CES 2019: Alcatel 1x (2019) and Alcatel 1c (2019) launched

Alcatel 3T 8 tablet launched in India for Rs 9,999

Alcatel 3T launched with 8-inch IPS display and Android Oreo

Alcatel 7 launched with 6-inch FHD+ display, dual rear cameras

Latest News from Alcatel

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Poco M2 Pro, Poco M2, Poco C3 and Poco X3 get price cut in India

Asus ZenFone 6 aka Asus 6Z receives Android 11 update

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies