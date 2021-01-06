Alcatel 5X, Alcatel 1V Plus launched with MediaTek Helio P22

Alcatel has launched 2 new smartphones in Argentina including the Alcatel 1V Plus and Alcatel 5X featuring HD+ displays and big batteries.

Alcatel has launched two new smartphones in Argentina including the Alcatel 1V Plus and Alcatel 5X. Interestingly, the availability and price of the devices is yet to be unveiled but the phone has been shown off from all angles, officially.

The Alcatel 5X comes in black and blue colour options, while the Alcatel 1V Plus comes in a single black colour option. The 5X is a more premium device than the 1V Plus and the specifications are as below.

Alcatel 1V Plus Specifications

The Alcatel 1V Plus features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and a water-drop style notch that houses the front camera. It's powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that is expandable upto 128GB via a micro sd card.

For the optics, the Alcatel 1V Plus features a dual rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, both of which have f/1.8 aperture. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 and is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery. As per the company, it will take the device 4 hours 30 minutes to charge fully.

The phone comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB 2.0 port for charging. Additional features include Audio Recorder, Google Assistant Key, etc.

Alcatel 5X Specifications

The Alcatel 5X features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 screen ratio and a water-drop style notch that houses the front camera. It's powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable upto 256GB via a microSD card.

The Alcatel 5X features a quad-rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and two additional 2MP shooters with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size and LCD Flash.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 and is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery. As per the company, it will take the device 3 hours 30 minutes to charge fully.

The phone comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB 2.0 port for charging. Additional features include Audio Recorder, dedicated Google Assistant Key, etc.