AKAI launches Amazon FireTV Edition TVs

AKAI has launched a 43-inch TV powered by Amazon's FireOS. The TV is powered by a quad core processor and AKAI plans to add more variants in its lineup.

AKAI India has expanded its consumer electronics product portfolio with the launch of Amazon Fire TV Edition smart TVs. Available in 43 inch Full HD Smart LED, the new TV will be available for customers at an introductory price of Rs 23,999 with cashback offer, starting November 26, 2020, on Amazon.in.

AKAI will soon add to the range with the 32” Full HD TV for Rs 14,999, and 4K Ultra HD 50” & 55” variants.

The TVs are powered by Amazon Fire OS and come with the Fire TV experience built-in, enabling customers to easily discover and browse their favourite content from popular OTT apps like Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, YouTube and more.

These TVs also include the Alexa Voice Remote, enabling users to launch apps, search for favourite movies and TV shows, play music, control smart home devices, access thousands of Alexa Skills, and more just through voice.

The new range of AKAI Fire TV Edition smart TVs come with Full HD (1920x1080) resolution, 60 Hertz Refresh Rate, a 178 wide viewing angle, along with Durable A+ Grade DLED panel for a premium viewing experience.

The Akai Smart TV range has inbuilt 20 Watts powerful speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Tru Surround. It is powered by a quad-core processor and includes 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-ray speakers and a gaming console, 1 USB port to connect hard drives or other USB devices, and an IR Port to control connected devices like DVD / STB Players.

Customers will also be able to pair Amazon Echo smart speakers with the Akai Fire TV Edition Smart TVs and enjoy hands-free voice control. All Android & iOS users can effortlessly connect Akai Fire TV Edition Smart TV to their phones and operate it as a remote control that supports a directional pad with haptic feedback, typing feature on the keyboard to search content, browse & switch apps and use voice to control their TV along with choosing a native language with Hindi localization.