Airtel Xstream service to be expanded in 50 more cities

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : August 28, 2020 5:53 pm

Airtel will soon be launching its XStrean Broadband service in 50 new cities.
Telecom Operator Airtel is reportedly expanding its XStream Broadband service to 50 more cities in the coming weeks. Airtel has listed the new cities under the 'Launching Soon' tab on its website. 

 

The new cities in which the service will be launching are Ramnagara, Ramanathapuram, Ratnagiri, Rudraprayag, Saran, Satara, Shrawasti, Siddharthnagar, Sivaganga, Solapur, Sonbhadra, TehriGharwal, Thiruvannamalai, Thoothukkudi, Tirupati, Udaipur, Udhampur, Uttarkashi, Viluppuram, Dhule, Dindori, Hosur, Jalgaon, Jalna, Jhunjhunu, Kaushambi, Kodagu, Latur, Mahendragarh, Mahrajganj, Mewat, Mirzapur, Muzzafarnagar, Nanded, Parbhani, Raigad, Ahmednagar, Akola, Aligarh, Amravati, Ariyalur, Bahraich, Barabanki, Barwani, Bikaner, Chamrajnagar, Chamoli, Champawat, Chandauli, Chandrapur, Chikodi, Davanagere, and Dharamshala. 

 

These 50 new cities will soon be greeted with Airtel's fast broadband service. The telecom giant has decided to partner up with local cable operators and will reportedly be charging Rs. 1000 for the wiring. 

 

 

Talking about Delhi, the broadband plans range from Rs. 799 per month to Rs. 3999 per month. 

 

The Rs. 799 plan offers 150GB of internet, speeds of upto 100mbps, unlimited local/STD calls and Airtel Xstream Video Service. In contrast, the highest plan offers unlimited internet with speeds of upto 1Gbps, Amazon Prime Subscription, unlimited calls and Airtel XStream video service.

 

 Plan Info

 

 

 

Airtel is also planning to increase the data prices upto Rs. 100 per GB. This move comes as a result of Airtel being wanting to increase its 'Average Revenue Per Unit (ARPU)' to Rs. 300 in the next year.


Airtel Hints at Mobile Tariff Hike

