Airtel Xstream app to LIVE stream Rath Yatra 2020

Airtel mobile and broadband customers can now watch the proceedings on their smartphones and tablets by simply installing the FREE Airtel Xstream app.

Airtel is bringing this year’s Rath Yatra to devotees on their smartphones in partnership with Shemaroo. Airtel Xstream app will be LIVE streaming Rath Yatra 2020 from Puri.



The LIVE stream will be available on an exclusive channel on the home page of the app. Users can also rewind and replay the LIVE stream as per their convenience.



1st July 2020 (8:00AM to 6:00PM) - BahudaYatra&HariSayanaEkadasi

2nd July 2020 (3:00PM – 11:00PM) - Sunabesa

3rd July 2020 (7:00PM – 10:00PM) - Adharpana Ritual

4th July 2020 (2:00PM – 10:00PM) - NiladriBije



Airtel Xstream is available to all Airtel customers as a FREE download on Playstore and App store.



The app offers over 10,000 movie and shows from India and across the world along with over 400 TV channels. Airtel Thanks customers can also access premium content from top content producers on Airtel Xstream app.