Airtel Thanks app launches regional language support

Bharti Airtel has today announced the launch of vernacular support on Airtel Thanks app.



Airtel Prepaid mobile customers can now access Airtel Thanks app in multiple Indian languages - Hindi, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Malayalam and Punjabi. The feature is LIVE on Android and will be available on iOS shortly.



Support for several other Indian regional languages, including Kannadda, Assamese and Odia will be introduced in the coming weeks.



With increasing smartphone penetration, particularly in smaller towns and villages, customers are looking for vernacular online experience. This new feature on Airtel Thanks app will drive more adoption as well as make the user experience simpler and highly interactive for Airtel customers by removing language barriers.



Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Airtel says: “At Airtel, we are obsessed with solving customer problems and making their experience better through digital technologies. As India transforms into a smartphone nation, close to 35% of Airtel Thanks app users now come from Tier 2/3 towns and rural markets. With deep vernacular support, Airtel Thanks app becomes even more relevant and accessible for these customers and enables them to unlock the full potential of Airtel’s exciting digital services.”



Airtel Thanks app is the digital gateway to all Airtel services. It comes with a customised interface – Silver, Gold, Platinum – based on customer ARPU. The app allows Airtel smartphone customers to access Digital Self Care - make recharges, bill payments, checking real time data usage/balance details. Customers can also log service related issues through the app in a matter of few clicks. The app also offers access to digital payments and financial services along with preview of Airtel’s digital entertainment library.