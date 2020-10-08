Advertisement

Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan vs Jio Rs 399 postpaid plan

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : October 08, 2020 8:56 pm

Airtel recently launched its Rs 399 plan to take on Jio's similar plan, but does it win the fight against it? Let's have a look
Airtel and Jio are currently in a postpaid plans war where both of them are striving to be the best one in the telecom operator space by providing the most offers and value for their respective plans. The cheapest postpaid plans by both of the companies start at Rs 399 now as Airtel has introduced its new plan across India whereas the cheapest plan by Airtel earlier was priced at  Rs 499 earlier. So let's compare them both and see which one offers a better overall value. 

 

 

Calls and SMS

The postpaid plus plan by Jio starts at Rs 399 which will provide unlimited calling and messages. Airtel's Rs 399 plan on the other hand gives unlimited calling but puts a limit to SMS where you can send 100 SMS per day. 

 

Data

 

Jio's Postpaid plan gives 75GB data after every billing cycle which supports data rollover of upto 200GB. Means you can stack up to 200GB of unused data. Whereas with Airtel, you get only 40GB of Data with up to 200GB data rollover facility. 

 

Jio is a winner again in this segment too as it offers 75GB data compared to 40GB with Airtel. 

 

Live TV

 Jio and Airtel provide Live TV content with their own proprietary apps. JioTV in jio's case and Airtel Xstream Service in Airtel's. Here one must understand that both he operators provide connect via partnership OTT platforms or direct channels.

 

OTT Apps 

 

 

 Airtel Xstream subscription is offered as a complimentary streaming service subscription and, on the other hand, Jio offers you a free subscription for  OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar VIP and more.  it may be recalled that Airtel, offers free Amazon prime for one year as a part Airtel Thanks Program.

 

 

Exclusive Services

In Airtel, you get exclusive service for Shaw Academy and Free Hello tunes with the help of Wynk music app. In Jio's case, you get the unlimited caller tune service same as Airtel's, but with the help of the JioSaavn app. 

 

Additional SIMs

Jio and Airtel don't provide you with an additional SIM card for family members for Rs 399 plan but if you go for the higher plans it is offered.

 

International Roaming 

With Jio, you get international roaming for free but there's a limit. For the USA, customers will have 5GB of high-speed data and 500 minutes for outgoing and incoming calls. For UAE, users will get 1GB of high-speed data and 300 minutes for incoming and outgoing calls. This information was revealed by a latest TRAI filing by Jio but is not mentioned on Jio's website. 

 

With Airtel, you would have to pay separately for an International Roaming Pack and it isn't included under the postpaid plan. 

 

 

 

Security Deposit 

There's a downside to Jio's plan where you have to pay a Rs 500 security deposit with Jio when you subscribe to the Rs 399 plan. This information was also revealed by the TRAI filing and not by Jio directly.  With Airtel, there's no security deposit.

 

Jio and Airtel's Rs 399 have their advantages. Jio plan offers more value for the same price. It has more OTT subscriptions under its plan, more data, unlimited SMS's, and better international roaming offerings. Though with Airtel plan, you won't have to pay a security deposit  and supports  3G and 4G network.

Tags: Reliance Jio Airtel

 

