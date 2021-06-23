Airtel revises Rs 349 and Rs 299 prepaid recharge plans with more data benefits and validity

The revised plans are now listed on the Airtel website.

Bharti Airtel has revised its two prepaid recharge plans of Rs 349 and Rs 299. Rs 349 plan now offers more data benefits, and Rs 299 now comes with more validity. The revised plans are now listed on the Airtel website.

Airtel Rs 349 recharge plan

Earlier, the Airtel Rs 349 prepaid plan offered 2GB of data per day to its customers for a validity period of 28 days. After revision, the same plan now offers 2.5GB of daily data, which means that you will now get a total of 70GB of data as compared to a total data of 56GB offered earlier. The rest of the benefits are similar to the old plan.

Apart from data, the plan also offers unlimited calling means local and STD calling to any network within India. There are 100 SMS per day in the plan also. It also offers free access to Amazon Prime for 28 days (till the plan's validity), Airtel Xstream premium and Wynk Music for free.

Airtel Rs 299 prepaid plan

Airtel Rs 299 prepaid plan now comes with a validity period of 30 days. Earlier it offered a validity of 28 days. There is the same voice calling and 30GB of total data (no daily data limit) benefits with this plan.

Apart from this, the plan also offers 100 SMS per day. One also get free access to the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition for one month, free Hellotunes with unlimited changes, 3-months access to Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Wynk Music, one year of free access to free online classes from Shaw Academy, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Recently, Bharti Airtel launched a new prepaid plan of Rs 465 with 50GB of data and a validity of 60 days. Additionally, the plan also offers unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

Other benefits include a free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music. Apart from this, Airtel users will get additional benefits like Cashback of Rs 100 on FASTag, free Hellotunes, Apollo 24/7 Circle, and one year of free access to free online classes from Shaw Academy.