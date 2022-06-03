Airtel Payments Bank, Muthoot Finance partner to offer Gold loan

,Airtel Payments Bank has announced that its bank customers can now apply for a gold loan from Muthoot Finance within a minute through the Airtel Thanks app.

With this partnership, Airtel Payments Bank customers can get hassle-free gold loans with Zero processing fees from Muthoot Finance. Offering maximum value, Muthoot Finance gives as high as 75% of the pledged gold value as a loan. Customers get doorstep disbursals for loan amounts of Rs 50,000 and above.

Gold loans can be obtained by anyone by pledging gold jewelry they own against financial aid. This removes the hassle of breaking an existing investment, especially for a short-term requirement. The loan amount can be used for any personal or work-related requirement. In addition, the gold is kept safe by the institution till the loan is paid off, said the company.

Through Airtel Thanks app, customers can apply for small loan amounts starting from Rs 3000 and for a small duration starting from a minimum of seven days. The flexible payment option allows the customer to make part payments or complete payments before the maturity date with no additional charges. Customers can also apply for a Gold loan by visiting the 500,000 neighbourhood banking points for Airtel Payments Bank.

Here’s how you can apply for Gold Loan via these steps:

Login to Airtel Thanks App and go to the Banking section Click on the Gold Loan icon and enter the required information (location, loan amount, tenure) Give required permissions to share details with Muthoot Finance team

The Muthoot Finance team will connect with the customer within minutes to process the application.