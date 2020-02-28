Airtel Payments Bank enables Aadhar Enabled Payment System at over 250,00 banking points

The company has revealed that AePS system is available at over 250,000 of Airtel Payment Bank banking points across the country.

Airtel Payments Bank has revealed that it has enabled Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) in India. The company has revealed that AePS system is available at over 250,000 of Airtel Payment Bank banking points across the country.

With this, customers of any bank with Aadhaar linked bank accounts can do financial transactions at the designated banking points of Airtel Payment Bank. Furthermore, Airtel Payment Bank customers can also undertake financial transactions at any AePS-enabled bank.

For the unintended, AePS allows customers to carry out any financial transaction on a micro-ATM by simply using Aadhaar number linked to the bank account. The transaction is only authenticated only if the customer’s Aadhaar number and fingerprint match the record.

The company has revealed that this will allow a wide range of banking services to its account holders as well to customers of other banks. Consumers can now be able to withdraw, make balance enquiries and request mini-statements at the 2,50,000+ AePS enabled banking points of Airtel Payments Bank.

Commenting on the launch, Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer, Airtel Payments Bank, said, “We are excited to be a part of AePS, which will allow us to service customers of any bank who have a Aadhar enabled Bank Account. The AePS platform offers an ease of secured banking to everyone by using only their Aadhaar. AePS roll-out is one more step by Airtel Payments Bank to contribute towards the Government of India’s vision of financial inclusion.”