  • 13:46 Feb 28, 2020

Advertisement

Airtel Payments Bank enables Aadhar Enabled Payment System at over 250,00 banking points

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 28, 2020 1:35 pm

Latest News

The company has revealed that AePS system is available at over 250,000 of Airtel Payment Bank banking points across the country.

 

Airtel Payments Bank has revealed that it has enabled Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) in India. The company has revealed that AePS system is available at over 250,000 of Airtel Payment Bank banking points across the country. 

 

With this, customers of any bank with Aadhaar linked bank accounts can do financial transactions at the designated banking points of Airtel Payment Bank. Furthermore, Airtel Payment Bank customers can also undertake financial transactions at any AePS-enabled bank. 

 

For the unintended, AePS allows customers to carry out any financial transaction on a micro-ATM by simply using Aadhaar number linked to the bank account. The transaction is only authenticated only if the customer’s Aadhaar number and fingerprint match the record. 

 

The company has revealed that this will allow a wide range of banking services to its account holders as well to customers of other banks. Consumers can now be able to withdraw, make balance enquiries and request mini-statements at the 2,50,000+ AePS enabled banking points of Airtel Payments Bank. 

 

Commenting on the launch, Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer, Airtel Payments Bank, said, “We are excited to be a part of AePS, which will allow us to service customers of any bank who have a Aadhar enabled Bank Account. The AePS platform offers an ease of secured banking to everyone by using only their Aadhaar. AePS roll-out is one more step by Airtel Payments Bank to contribute towards the Government of India’s vision of financial inclusion.”

 

Airtel Payments Bank and Bharti AXA start offering insurance cover up to Rs 5 lakh

Airtel Payments Bank partners with HDFC ERGO, launches Mosquito Diseases Protection Policy

Airtel Payments Bank users can now purchase FASTag in India

Latest News from Airtel

Tags: Airtel

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

'Indians consume more than 11GB of data per month'

Airtel rolls out new international roaming experience, brings new IR packs

Reliance Jio reduces validity of Rs 1,299 prepaid plan

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression
Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression
Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

iQOO : Top 10 Features

iQOO Camera Test: Is it good or Bad?

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Everything you need to know!

Top 5 facts about essential phones

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies