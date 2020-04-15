Airtel Payments Bank customers can now contribute to PM CARES fund via Airtel Thanks app

Customers can also take Apollo 24/7’s free digital self-risk assessment test.

Airtel Payments Bank has created a dedicated ‘Fight Corona’ section under the banking section of the Airtel Thanks app to equip its customers in these difficult times. Through this section, customers can make direct contribution to PM CARES fund using their Airtel Payments Bank account.



Customers can also take Apollo 24/7’s free digital self-risk assessment test. The test comprises of some basic questions to analyse the symptoms. On the basis of the responses, the test generates a risk score and suggests further action along with the important preventions to be taken.



Airtel Payments Bank recently partnered with Bharti AXA General Insurance to offer simple and focused health insurance plans for providing financial protection against COVID-19. Customers who want to financially protect themselves, they can also buy Bharti AXA Group Health Assure Policy covering COVID-19 through this section.



The policy comes with a fixed cover offering 100 per cent sum insured as a lump sum, if the policy holder is diagnosed positive or gets quarantined in a government hospital or military facility/establishment.



The policy offers protection for COVID-19 from day one of the purchase and can be purchased at a price of Rs. 499 (including GST) for fixed sum insured of Rs. 25,000. It can be availed from the Banking Section of the Airtel Thanks App or by visiting the nearest active banking Point of AirtelPayments Bank.