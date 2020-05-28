Airtel partners with Nodwin Gaming to launch Airtel India Esports Tour

The broadcast of the Airtel India Esports Tour will be available on Airtel’s digital platforms and help with taking this emerging format to newer audiences.

Bharti Airtel and NODWIN Gaming (esports company), today announced a partnership to accelerate the growth of e-sports in India. Both Airtel and Nodwin have announced the Airtel India Esports Tour, which is said to be the first and largest property of its kind in this segment.



Airtel Esports Tour will have a national ranking and awarding system for Indian Esports players based on their year-long performance across top tournaments will be used as a base to create a points table for all participants.



It is estimated that by 2021, online gaming will become a USD one billion plus market in India with over 620 million gamers.



Airtel India Esports Tour will initially cover all NODWIN tournaments across gaming titles of PUBG Mobile, CS:GO, Clash of Clans, FIFA, etc, it said in a statement.



Airtel added the coverage will extend to all iconic NODWIN tournaments such as the India Premiership by NODWIN, Dreamhack India, The Northeast Cup, KO Fight Nights and PAN Fest. This will also cover NODWIN operated tournaments such as the PUBG Mobile Pro league in India. Once the annual tour ends, a final leaderboard across games will be presented to recognize and reward the winners at an awards show.



Initially, the Airtel India Esports Tour will be seeded by NODWIN by its extensive tournament network but will aspire to be a platform where all tournaments will carry weightage independent of the organizer. The ecosystem will allow the flexibility of choice for players to play what they want and when they want.



Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel said: “At Airtel, it has always being our aspiration to support a digital India. Gaming is the next frontier of entertainment and it gives us great pleasure to announce our partnership with NODWIN to unlock the potential of E-sports in India. E-sports is taking a higher share of where our youth spend their time and we look forward to a deep partnership with NODWIN to evolve this space and support the youth in India.”



“NODWIN Gaming believes that by binding the elements of independent tournaments into a single storyline we will give rise to a new culture in the competitive world of Indian esports. The teams and players will now look up to perform throughout the year rather than focusing on few big standalone tournaments in a year.” said Akshat Rathee, Founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming.