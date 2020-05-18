Advertisement

Airtel launches work from Home plans for Businesses, Plans starts at Rs 399

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 18, 2020 11:27 am

Airtel will also bundle Google Meet, Cisco Webex, Provider provisioned VPN and Zoom in their collaborative tools and security bouquet.
Airtel has launched ‘Work@Home’ for Businesses to provide a secure and seamless ‘office-like experience at home. It will offer a range of connectivity options – wired & wireless, collaboration tools, and security solutions that adhere to Indian regulatory norms.

 

Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO-Airtel Business said, “These are unprecedented times and businesses are adapting to the evolving environment with new way of working. For a large proportion of employees, working from their homes is set to become the new normal. Airtel Work@Home is yet another innovation to ensure that our B2B customers are able to empower their people with best-in-class connectivity and digital tools to drive business continuity.”

On the connectivity front it will offer, Broadband with speeds upto 1 Gbps, High-speed Airtel 4G Corporate Mi-Fi devices with complimentary G Suite pack, Airtel Corporate Postpaid Mobile Plans with complimentary G Suite Pack, 4G Data SIM with complimentary G Suite pack and Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) over Airtel 4G which is a routing technique in telecommunications networks that directs data from one node to the next based on short path labels rather than long network addresses.

 

Airtel will also bundle Google Meet, Cisco Webex, Provider provisioned VPN and Zoom in their collaborative tools and security bouquet. The cost of basic Work from home plans for businesses start from Rs 399 and one can customize the plans as per their need.In addition, Airtel is offering priority 4G network to all its Platinum corporate postpaid customers.

