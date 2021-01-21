Airtel launches Rs 78, Rs 248 Data Add-On Pack with Wynk Premium Subscription

Airtel Rs 78 prepaid recharge plan offers 5GB of data and one-month subscription to Wynk Premium.

Airtel has launched Rs 78 and Rs 248 Data Add-On Packs for its prepaid customers in India. These plans come with bundled Wynk Premium subscriptions.



The Airtel Rs 78 and Rs 248 prepaid plans are available across various circles. The Rs 78 pack comes with one month of music subscription, while the Rs 248 offers one year of Wynk Premium. These can be purchased directly from the Airtel Thanks app digital store. The development was first spotted by OnlyTech.



Airtel Rs 78 prepaid recharge plan offers 5GB of data and one-month subscription to Wynk Premium. After the consumption of data, users will be charged 50 paise per MB. The validity of the pack will be the same as the user’s existing validity pack.



Airtel Rs 248 prepaid recharge plan offers 25GB of data and one year of free Wynk Premium subscription. Similar to Rs 78 plan, this plan also comes with the same validity as existing validity pack. After the consumption of data, usage of data will be charged at 50 paise per MB.



Airtel has separately also launched Wynk Premium subscriptions within the Airtel Digital Store. One can click on Digital Store on the Airtel Thanks app homepage and there will be two options - 1-month subscription at Rs 49 or the 1-year subscription at Rs 299.