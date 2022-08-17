Airtel launches Rs 519 and Rs 779 plans with 1.5GB daily data

Airtel has launched new plans for prepaid users that come with 1.5GB of daily data. Airtel is now offering Rs 519 and Rs 779 prepaid plans with up to 90 days of validity.

You can check the plans on the company’s site as well as Airtel Thanks app. The Rs 779 prepaid recharge plan comes with a validity of 90 days. On the other hand, the Rs 519 plan has a validity of 60 days.

Let’s look at the details of the new Airtel plans below.

Airtel Rs 519 Prepaid Plan

Airtel’s Rs 519 plan is offering 1.5GB of daily data, and unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls on any network in India. Further, the customers are also getting 100 SMS per day.

Rs 779 Prepaid Plan

The Airtel Rs 779 plan comes with a longer validity period of 90 days. Like Airtel Rs 519 plan, this plan also comes with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls on any network in India, 135GB of data with 1.5GB of high-speed daily data, and 100 SMS per day.

Apart from these benefits, both the plan are also offering Airtel Thanks benefits such as a free 3-month of Apollo 24|7 CIRCLE membership, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag, Free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music. After the daily quota is exhausted, browsing speeds will be reduced to 64KBps for both plans.

Meanwhile, Airtel has announced that it has signed 5G network agreements with Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung to commence the 5G launch in August 2022. Airtel has already had a relationship for connectivity and Pan-India managed services with Ericsson and Nokia while the partnership with Samsung will begin this year onwards