Airtel Launches Corporate ‘Work From Home Plans’ starting at Rs 399

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 16, 2020 4:17 pm

The dedicated Airtel corporate plans include a corporate Mi-fi, a hotspot device plan that is priced at Rs 3,999 for 12 months.
In the ongoing lockdown across the country amid Coronavirus situation, Airtel has rolled out corporate plans for its customers who are currently working from their homes. These are some corporate plans that include access to services such as the Zoom conferencing app and G Suite.

The dedicated corporate plans include a corporate Mi-fi, a hotspot device plan that is priced at Rs 3,999 for 12 months. In this plan, users get 50GB data per month and 100 SMSes as well, reports TelecomTalk. Another corporate broadband plan which comes at Rs 1,099 offers high-speed internet access and a router with unlimited calling as well. However, the FUP hasn’t been specified on this plan by Airtel as of now.

For audio conferencing, Airtel is offering its solution for Rs 999 per month. Users must note that only one access is allowed. Airtel is offering two Zoom plans including a Zoom Video Webinar plan that lets users host large scale live virtual events. The Zoom Video Webinar begins at Rs 36,000 per year. Additionally, the standard Zoom conferencing plan is priced at Rs 749 per ID.

Airtel offers four corporate postpaid plans that are priced at Rs 299, Rs 399, Rs 499 and Rs 1599. For monthly plans above Rs 399 and above, Airtel offers its users bundled benefits including access to the GSuite.

