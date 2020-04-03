  • 18:12 Apr 03, 2020

Advertisement

Airtel Digital TV introduces CuriosityStream channel on its platform

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 03, 2020 2:41 pm

Latest News

Airtel Digital TV has launched an exclusive Free to Airtel channel with the full catalogue of CuriosityStream’s films and series.
Advertisement

Bharti Airtel has announced that it has partnered with CuriosityStream to bring the content from the latter to Airtel Digital TV in India. The company says it is the for the first time that DTH homes will get direct access to content from CuriosityStream. 

 

Airtel Digital TV has launched an exclusive Free to Airtel channel with the full catalogue of CuriosityStream’s films and series. The CuriosityStream TV channel (419) will be available to all the 16.5 million+ customers of Airtel Digital TV. CuriosityStream was launched by John Hendricks, the founder of Discovery Channel. The new channel will provide films and series covering space, art, volcanoes, history, travel, cars, architecture, dinosaurs and so much more.

 

The list includes Breakthrough, a new series based on Coronavirus. Apart from this, it will feature Stephen Hawking’s Favorite Places, Butterfly Effect: Gandhi-The Force of Willpower, David Attenborough’s Light on Earth, Asia’s Monarchies: Nepal, Age of Big Cats and more. CuriosityStream is also available to Airtel customers on the Airtel Xstream app.

 

Commenting on the partnership, Sunil Taldar, CEO – DTH, Bharti Airtel said, “We brought CuriosityStream content to India about six months back on our mobile platform offering our customers the exciting array of exclusive content. Today, we are further strengthening this partnership to become the first and only DTH provider in India to offer the content to customers on their television via the set-top-box enabling easy access to all the exclusive content to the entire family. As a brand, we are always innovating to expand our offerings with a discerning array of specially curated content to fulfil the preferences of each of our customers and we promise to continue to delight our customers.”

 

Advertisement

Airtel e-book platform Juggernaut Books offers thousands of titles for free

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel rolls out self-diagnosis for Coronavirus

Airtel extends prepaid pack validity till 17 April, adds Rs 10 talktime for subscribers

Latest News from Airtel

You might like this

Tags: Airtel Digital TV Airtel Digital TV CuriosityStream Airtel Digital TV new channel CuriosityStream

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vodafone launches Rs 47, Rs 67 and Rs 78 prepaid plans with caller tune benefits

What is the Upload speed offered by Jio Fiber?

BSNL launches Rs 693 and Rs 1,212 prepaid plans with 365 days validity

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?
Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies