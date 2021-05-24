Airtel deploys 5MHz spectrum in 1800 band in Tamil Nadu

The deployment will enable improved network availability and data speeds as well as better coverage inside homes and buildings in cities and urban areas.

Bharti Airtel has today announced to deploy 5MHz spectrum in the 1800MHz along with network software tools across its network in Tamil Nadu.

As per the telco, the deployment will enable improved network availability and data speeds as well as better coverage inside homes and buildings in cities and urban areas.

Airtel had acquired large blocks of 1800MHz and 900MHz spectrum for Tamil Nadu during the recent spectrum auctions conducted by the Central government. Airtel has spectrum holdings in the 2300 MHz (TD LTE), 2100 MHz (FD LTE) 1800 MHz (FD LTE), and 900 MHz (LTE 900) bands in Tamil Nadu.

“The deployment also allows Airtel to offer wider coverage along highways and rail routes as well as increase footprint in villages as more people access high-speed data services,” Airtel said. So, it will also improve connectivity along highways and rail routes.

Commenting on the addition of 5MHz spectrum, Amit Tripathi, CEO of Tamil Nadu, Bharti Airtel said: "We continue to invest aggressively in deployment of latest network technologies to ensure our customers are enjoying seamless network experience at a time when data is the digital oxygen. The additional blocks of 1800 band spectrum and new technology upgrades will massively enhance our network capacity to serve the growing data requirement of customers."