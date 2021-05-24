Advertisement

Airtel deploys 5MHz spectrum in 1800 band in Tamil Nadu

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 24, 2021 2:35 pm

Latest News

The deployment will enable improved network availability and data speeds as well as better coverage inside homes and buildings in cities and urban areas.
Advertisement

Bharti Airtel has today announced to deploy 5MHz spectrum in the 1800MHz along with network software tools across its network in Tamil Nadu.

 

As per the telco, the deployment will enable improved network availability and data speeds as well as better coverage inside homes and buildings in cities and urban areas.

Advertisement

 

Airtel had acquired large blocks of 1800MHz and 900MHz spectrum for Tamil Nadu during the recent spectrum auctions conducted by the Central government. Airtel has spectrum holdings in the 2300 MHz (TD LTE), 2100 MHz (FD LTE) 1800 MHz (FD LTE), and 900 MHz (LTE 900) bands in Tamil Nadu.

 

“The deployment also allows Airtel to offer wider coverage along highways and rail routes as well as increase footprint in villages as more people access high-speed data services,” Airtel said. So, it will also improve connectivity along highways and rail routes.

 

Commenting on the addition of 5MHz spectrum, Amit Tripathi, CEO of Tamil Nadu, Bharti Airtel said: "We continue to invest aggressively in deployment of latest network technologies to ensure our customers are enjoying seamless network experience at a time when data is the digital oxygen. The additional blocks of 1800 band spectrum and new technology upgrades will massively enhance our network capacity to serve the growing data requirement of customers."

Airtel launches 5G-ready ‘Airtel IoT’ platform to connect and manage billions of devices and apps

Airtel rolls out COVID support services on Airtel Thanks app

Airtel announces special benefits for its customers during the ongoing pandemic

Latest News from Airtel

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vodafone Idea offers one-time Rs 49 plan for free to 6 cr low-income customers

Reliance Jio to build the largest International Submarine cable system

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies