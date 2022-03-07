Airtel, Axis Bank join hands to launch a credit card and other services

Airtel and Axis Bank have announced a strategic partnership to strengthen the growth of India’s digital ecosystem through a range of financial solutions. In a bid to accelerate adoption of digital payments in the country, over the coming months, Airtel and Axis Bank will bring to market a range of innovative financial offerings and digital services exclusively for Airtel’s 340 million plus customers. This includes the newly launched Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card.

Apart from the co-branded credit card, it will also offer pre-approved instant loans, Buy Now Pay Later offerings and many more. The alliance, with its significant reach across the country will help penetrate tier 2 and tier 3 markets by enabling higher adoption of digitized payments, conveys the company.

Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card Benefits

As for the credit card, the company will be offering cashbacks, special discounts, digital vouchers and complimentary services to the customers. Credit Card users will be able to take advantage of rewards on their card spends. This includes 25% cashback on Airtel Mobile/DTH recharges, Airtel Black and Airtel Xstream Fiber payments. Further, users will get 10% cashback on Electricity/Gas/Water bill payments via Airtel Thanks app.

Other benefits include 10% cashback on spends with preferred merchants – BigBasket, Swiggy, Zomato, 1% cashback on all other spends and an Amazon e-Voucher of Rs 500 on card activation within 30 days of issuance. This credit card will be exclusively available for eligible Airtel customers through a seamless digital journey on the Airtel Thanks app.

Additionally, Axis Bank will leverage Airtel’s suite of digital services such as its C-PaaS platform – Airtel IQ which spans voice, messaging, video, streaming, call masking and virtual contact center solutions, to enhance digital capabilities. Axis Bank will also use various cyber security services from the telecom operator. Going forward, the companies will further explore collaborating across Cloud and Data Center services.