AI is not new for us, we have been working on it since 2017: Samsung 

In today’s digital age, where technology is constantly evolving, Samsung is a leading player at the forefront of innovation. Despite popular belief that artificial intelligence (AI) is a new concept, Samsung has been actively involved in AI research and development since 2017, showcasing its longstanding commitment to the field.

Rendezvous with AI

During the launch of the Galaxy S24, The Mobile Indian spoke to Sally Jeong, Executive Vice President of Samsung Electronics’ Framework R&D team, and Joshua Cho, EVP at Samsung, about AI’s role in camera and image processing. When asked about Samsung’s work on AI, Jeong revealed that Samsung started working on AI using GPU-based technology with the Galaxy S8 in 2017. The company then improved on it with the Galaxy S20, which was NPU-based. She also mentioned that Galaxy AI is now the heart of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

She said that Galaxy AI, a standout feature, uniquely utilises AI processing both on the device and in the cloud, enabling more powerful and efficient AI capabilities. This dual approach enhances the user experience across Samsung devices.

Building Blocks:

The current architecture used in the Galaxy S24 Series can accommodate Samsung’s in-house AI model and Google’s Gemini nano on-device AI model. This architecture is designed to facilitate personalised and private experiences for users. Jeong stated that the architecture has grown from supporting just 10 AI models to over 100 models on the Galaxy S24.

Jeong also emphasised the collaboration between Samsung and Google, as the S24 harnesses the power of cloud-based AI using Google Gemini Pro to improve productivity. Imagen 2 is used for generative AI in photo editing. Additionally, the Galaxy S24 includes Circle to Search, which lets you search the web by circling any object on your phone’s screen.

AI-Powered Features

During the interaction, Jeong talked about the Samsung Note’s AI capabilities and other use cases. She explained how the AI technology analyses the user’s typing habits to optimise the keyboard performance. Additionally, the AI can predict the user’s drawing patterns to enhance handwriting speed. These features aim to provide personalised and efficient interactions, enhancing the overall user experience.

Focus on Privacy and Development of On-Device AI:

Any discussion on AI cannot be complete without mentioning privacy, and Jeong highlighted Samsung’s commitment to user privacy, especially with generative AI. She said that for AI-generated images, Samsung adds a watermark, either on the image itself or in the metadata. She added, “We prioritise privacy considerations and ensure that we don’t use user or personal data to train our models without explicit consent.”

Power of AI in Camera

Joshua Cho delved into the AI capabilities in Samsung’s camera systems. The AI engine provides various features for the camera, including slow motion and other enhancements. Cho also discussed the introduction of an AI-powered video editing tool, offering real-time segmentation, scheduling, and image analysis in the gallery.

Localisation and AI: What is brewing?

The executives hinted at considerations for localising AI services, particularly in image and video processing, to enhance user experiences based on regional preferences. He said, ” Right now, the focus is on generalising the AI, but we will look into how AI can help localise services, especially in the camera department.”

Samsung and Istagram Collab

Samsung has collaborated with Instagram to enhance the picture quality on the popular social media platform. According to Cho, Samsung Galaxy S24 Series users will now be able to enjoy the same high-quality images on Instagram as they do on their devices. Additionally, Instagram now supports Samsung’s “Motion” photo format. This means that the platform can recognize the format and allow users to play it on Instagram as well.

Samsung’s focus on AI advancements, privacy, and collaborations reflects a commitment to providing users with innovative and personalised technology experiences. The S24 series, equipped with on-device AI and a collaborative approach with Google, marks a significant step forward in Samsung’s AI journey.