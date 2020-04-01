  • 19:33 Apr 01, 2020

Advertisement

ACT Fibernet launches online gaming tournament for customers

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 01, 2020 5:44 pm

Latest News

Customers can register on ACT Fibernet’s website beginning 2nd of April, starting 16:00 Hours.
Advertisement

ACT Fibernet has today launched an exclusive online CS:GO (Counter Strike: Global Offensive) community tournament for all ACT Fibernet customers. This initiative is undertaken in partnership with The Esports Club (TEC), and will be held beginning from 3rd April till 12th April 2020.

To participate, customers can register on ACT Fibernet’s website beginning 2nd of April, starting 16:00 Hours. For registration log on to company's website.

The ACT Fibernet Community CS:GO tournament is scheduled as a series of daily tournaments that will be hosted 100% online where everyone can participate from their respective homes. Gamers will compete 1-on-1 in daily matches and make their way up to the finals.

 

The final 16 matches of each day will be broadcasted on ACT’s social media pages. The players will be locking horns for an attractive prize pool of Rs 6000 daily, to be divided among the top 3 winners. Additionally, the top 10 participants daily will receive a complimentary 1-Month Gaming Packs. The details of the winners will be announced at the end of the day on ACT’s social media pages.

As part of ACT’s brand promise of feel the advantage, ACT had called out ‘advantage gaming’ as a key pillar last year. Since then, ACT has announced a strategic partnership with Wargaming and helped launch their World of Warships title in India. ACT had also launched their gaming packs, with added benefits for gamers such as in-game rewards, 300 Mbps speed boosts, additional data, and partner benefits.
 
Speaking on the launch of the tournament Ravi Karthik, Lead – Marketing, Innovation, and Customer Experience – ACT Fibernet said, ““We see a huge interest and traction amongst our customers for online gaming. ACT Fibernet is the leading ISP for gaming, providing high speeds, low latency and negligible packet losses. We have been consistently topping the Steam charts for gaming traffic in India, which is a testament to customers recognizing ACT as the preferred network for gaming.”

 “Through this unique initiative as part of ‘Advantage Gaming’, we aim to connect with gamers on our platform and provide them an opportunity to showcase their skills. This is one of many initiatives planned for gamers on our network” he further added.

 

Advertisement

ACT Fibernet topped fixed broadband download speed: Ookla

ACT Fibernet provides ACT Stream TV 4K device on rental model, brings new features and more

ACT Fibernet offers free upgrade to 300Mbps speeds

ACT Fibernet scheme offering free upgrade to 300Mbps speeds extended till April 30

Latest News from ACT Fibernet

You might like this

Tags: ACT Fibernet ACT Fibernet CSGO

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

ACT Fibernet scheme offering free upgrade to 300Mbps speeds extended till April 30

Jio extends validity for JioPhone users, offering 100 minutes of calls and SMS till April 17 for free

Vodafone Idea, BSNL, MTNL extend prepaid validity, credit Rs 10 talk time

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies