ACT Fibernet discontinues its partnership with Hooq

ACT Fibernet has revealed that it is discontinuing its partnership with streaming service HOOQ. The news came after HOOQ announced that it has shut down its operations.

The operator said, “This is to inform you that due to HOOQ shutting down its operation in India, ACT Fibernet will be discontinuing its association with HOOQ going forward.” The operator has also revealed that users will not be billed for service effective May 01, 2020.

The whole news came into limelight when HOOQ revealed that it is shutting down its operations.”For the past 5 years, we gave you unbelievable thrills, heartrending drama, roaring laughs, awesome action, and more. Our goal was to bring you the best entertainment from here to Hollywood. Our hearts are full of gratitude for all of you who shared the journey with us.

“We’re taking this time to give our thanks, and we appreciate the support for all the times you made us a part of your lives. Five countries, countless hours of entertainment, over 80 million subscribers – and a priceless experience for all of us here at HOOQ. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you, everyone. It’s been amazing getting to serve all of you,” the company said in a statement.

HOOQ Digital is a joint venture among Singapore telecom group Singtel, Sony Pictures and Warner Bros Entertainment. The platform amassed over 80 million subscribers in different countries of Asia. The company recently filed for liquidation and terminated all its partnerships with Disney Hotstar+, ride-hailing giant Grab and VideoMax of Indonesia.

The company also partnered with Indian telecom operators including Airtel and Vodafone. HOOQ brought a dozen of D.C universe content to its platforms including Arrow, The Flash, Wonder Woman and it was also home for famous TV series like The Big Bang Theory.

