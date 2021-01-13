Acer unveils refreshed variants of Aspire, Nitro and Predator series laptops at CES 2021

Acer has unveiled the new Aspire 5, Aspire 7 with refreshed internals along with a new Nitro 5 variant powered by the latest Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors.

Acer has announced 5 new laptops including the refreshed versions of Aspire 5 and Aspire 7 along with the Predator and Nitro series laptops with AMD, Intel and Nvidia chips.

While the refreshed Aspire 7 starts at $749.99 (approx Rs 54,800), the Aspire 5 starts at $549.99 (approx Rs 40,200). Both will be available for purchase in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in February, while the Aspire 5 is coming to China this month.

The two Predator laptops are expected to launch in North America throughout February and March starting at $1,399 (approx Rs 1,02,000) for the Triton 300 SE and $1,249.99 (approx Rs 91,400) for the Helios 300.

Acer’s refreshed AMD Nitro 5 will launch in the US in February for $749.99 (approx Rs 54,800) while the Intel version will launch in the rest of the world in the month of March.

Predator Triton 300 SE

The Predator Triton 300 SE comes with a 14-inch 1920x1080 144 Hz IPS display and is Acer’s first laptop to feature a sandblasted and anodized aluminum exterior. It is powered by the latest Intel H35 Tiger Lake processor, with up to the Core i7 with 5.0 GHz paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of PCIe 3.0 NVMe.

The laptop is just 0.7 inches thick and weighs at just 3.75 lbs. For connectivity, the laptop features Wi-Fi 6 along with Thunderbolt 4 port and also a fingerprint sensor integrated into the glass trackpad.

Predator Helios 300

This laptop comes with a 15.6-inch 144 Hz IPS 1920x1080 display and features the same 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series processors as the previous generation. What changes in the refreshed version of this machine is the inclusion of the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU.

These are Acer’s first machines to support the Ampere architecture as they include Nvidia's latest hardware, which promises doubled efficiency and 10-times better ray-tracing capabilities over previous generations.

Acer Nitro 5

The Acer Nitro 5 will be available in 2 screen sizes including 15.6 and 17.3-inch sizes, and both of them will be offered with a base 1920x1080 60 Hz display, with 144 hz and 360 Hz available, and there will also be a 2560 x 1440 144Hz offering.

Acer is also equipping the Nitro 5 with the latest Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors. The Ryzen 5 5600H will power the low end, while the Intel Tiger Lake will power the middle, and the Ryzen 9 5900HX at the higher end.

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics will be equipped in the lower end models, while the GeForce RTX 3080 will power the top-end paired with Ryzen processors.

Acer claims a battery life of 10-hours on the 15.6-inch model, and a 9-hour battery life on the 17.3-inch variant.

Aspire 7

The new Aspire 7 comes equipped with the latest Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors pairing it with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU allowing for light gaming. The laptop supports up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. And it also supports Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax).

The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display with enhanced colours by using Acer Color Intelligence and Acer ExaColor to adjust gamma and saturation in real time.

Aspire 5

The Aspire 5 sports a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display featuring Acer’s BlueLightShield technology for reduced eye strain. The laptop supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and is powered by AMD's entry-level Radeon RX 640 GPUs along with the same Ryzen 5000 series processors.

All of this is coupled with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD NVMe storage and / or a 2TB HDD. The laptop aims to fulfill the needs of amateur bloggers, photographers, and students.

Both the Aspire 5 and Aspire 7 offer customized fan speeds so one can decide the performance level of the fans and how much sound one wants to hear. The laptops share this feature with some other higher end laptops so one can adjust the fan speed and increase the cooling as per the intensity of the work they are doing on their machine.