Acer to launch Smart TVs next month in India

The Acer brand has today announced to enter the home entertainment segment of India with Acer televisions. The company will soon be making its debut in the Smart Televisions segment under a license to Bengaluru based Indkal Technologies.

Acer televisions are slated to hit the market sometime in September. The launch is one of the largest and most anticipated television brand introductions in 2021, says the company.

Acer televisions will be launched at retail through Amazon and Flipkart. They will be launched across a wide spectrum of sizes ranging from smaller 32 inches to larger sizes such as 70 inches and in a combination of resolutions. Indkal is expected to share the detailed specifications and pricing soon.

Recently, Acer launched its Predator Helios 300 laptop in India at Rs. 1,29,999. The laptop is already available on Acer Exclusive Store, Acer Online Store, Flipkart and other retail stores across India.

Acer Predator Helios 300 display comes in two options. The first one is offered with a Full HD IPD display with a 360 Hz refresh rate. The second option comes with a Quad HD IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. Further, the display option also comes with a 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut.

It is powered by a 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor which has 8 cores and 16 threads, and can boost up to 4.6 GHz. For the GPU, it comes with up to a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU.

It comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD-based storage solution. In terms of audio, the laptop features a 360-degree surround sound system with DTS: X Ultra.

Also, it comes with proprietary cooling solutions with 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans for high-efficient cooling while gaming or for consistent performance under high workload. Its keyboard has 4-Zone RGB lighting with see-through WASD keycaps and features two integral keys to take note of Turbo and PredatorSense.

The laptop packs a 4-cell 59Whr battery that claims to last for six hours on a single charge. Connectivity options include Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i, IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.1, and more. Ports include HDMI 2.1, MiniDP, and the USB 3.2 standard with Gen 1 and 2 support. Additionally, the laptop also has a USB Type-C port with full support for Thunderbolt 4.