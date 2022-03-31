HomeNewsAcer Nitro 5 (2022) gaming laptop launched in India, price starts at...

Acer Nitro 5 (2022) gaming laptop launched in India, price starts at Rs 84,999

Acer Nitro 5 (2022) launched today is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core i5-12500H or Intel Core i7-12700H processor.

By Meenu Rana
Acer Nitro 5 (2022)

Acer has today announced the launch of its latest Acer Nitro 5 (2022) gaming laptop in India. The laptop comes with a 144Hz display, up to 16GB of RAM, and an RGB-backlit keyboard.

Pricing, Offers and Availability

The device comes with a starting price of Rs 84,999 and it is available for purchase from the Acer Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

The base variant comes with an Intel Core i5-12500H processor, along with 8GB RAM. The varisnt with Intel Core i7-12700H processor with 16GB RAM is priced at Rs 1,09,999

Acer Nitro 5 (2022) Specs

The Acer Nitro 5 (2022) features a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate. Further, the display comes with a 170-degree viewing angles. The laptop boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 80%. In addition, there is RGB-backlit keyboard with independent standard numeric keypad.

The laptop is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core i5-12500H or Intel Core i7-12700H processor. The chipset is coupled with up to 12GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM and 512GB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage as standard as well as up to 1TB 2.5-inch HDD. The laptop features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPUs

In addition, there is a 4-cell 57.5Whr battery with 3-pin 180W AC adapter. Lastly, the connectivity options are Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i, Bluetooth v5.1, HDMI 2.1 port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with power-off charging, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, 1 x USB Type-C port (USB 3.2 Gen 2) (Thunderbolt 4), 1 x Network (RJ-45).

For audio, the laptop comes with dual 2W speakers that are powered by DTS:X Ultra. It comes with Microsoft’s new operating system, Windows 11, as well as a new chassis that has two fans for cooling. Lastly, it measures 360.4×271.09×25.9/26.9mm and weighs 2.5kg.

 

