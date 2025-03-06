Acer Smartphones Launching in India on March 25

Acer smartphones India launch has been set for later this month on the 25th. While Acer hasn’t detailed the devices’ specifications or design, the devices are expected to be budget offerings. It was announced last year that Indkal Technologies, in a partnership with Acer Incorporated, will launch Acer-branded smartphones in India that will be locally designed, manufactured, and distributed.

The teaser for launch of Acer smartphones in India went live on Amazon, confirming that the devices will be sold through the e-commerce platform. The promotional image showcases an astronaut drifting in space against a dark backdrop, encircled by a glowing ring. “The Next Horizon” is boldly displayed alongside the Acer logo. The teaser also confirms the launch date, which is March 25.

At last year’s announcement, the company stated that Acer smartphones would be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 50,000, with the goal of launching premium-quality products for Indian consumers. These smartphones would feature strong specifications, advanced hardware, and the latest software technologies. While the details of the devices haven’t been disclosed through any teasers, Asus India listed two devices on its website earlier in January.

The Acerone Liquid S162E4 and Acerone Liquid S272E4 smartphones were listed on the official Acer India website under the Acerpure branding. These budget-friendly 4G phones were speculated to feature a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, an HD+ display, and a 5000mAh battery. However, it remains unclear whether the company will launch these specific models.

Acer smartphones will have to face tough competition from established players in the market, such as the likes of iQOO, Nothing, Vivo, Samsung, and more. These brands have already captured a significant share in the market and it would be interesting to witness how Acer plans to make a place for itself in the crowded smartphone market in India.