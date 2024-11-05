Acer Iconia Tab iM9, Iconia Tab iM10 Launched in India

Acer has announced the launch of Acer Iconia Tab iM9 and the Iconia Tab iM10 which have 8.7-inch and 10.36-inch displays. The tablets feature a strong metal body, packed with a MediaTek Helio Processor under the hood. Here’s everything they have to offer.

Acer Iconia Tab iM9, Iconia Tab iM10: Price

Acer Iconia Tablet 8.7 is available at a starting price of Rs 11,990 and 10.36 at a starting price of Rs 14,990 including limited time offers. The Iconia Tabs will be available in Acer exclusive stores, Acer online store, and Amazon.

Acer Iconia Tab iM9, Iconia Tab iM10: Specifications

The 8.7-inch Iconia Tab iM9-12M features a strong metal body, packed with a MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core processor which offers speeds up to 2.3 GHz (optimized for Acer Iconia).

The tablet is employed with 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and expandable storage support of up to 1TB. It runs on the latest Android 14 OS. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and Dual SIM 4G LTE support (via a hybrid slot). It packs a 5100mAh battery with 10W standard charging.

The 10.36-inch Iconia Tab iM10-22 tablet features an IPS LCD screen with 2K Resolution and built-in PureVoice Quad speakers. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor, offering speeds up to 2.2 GHz, it ensures smooth multitasking and an immersive entertainment experience.

Additional features include built-in face recognition, fingerprint login, a 16 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. There’s 6GB RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage with expansion support up to 1TB. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, and dual SIM 4G LTE support. The tablets gets a 7400mAh battery with 18W fast charging.