Acer Predator Orion 3000, Nitro 50 Gaming rigs refreshed, three new monitors launched

Acer jas refreshed its Predator Orion 3000 and Nitro 50 Gaming Desktop PCs along with the launch of three new HDR monitors

Acer recently updated its Predator, ConceptD and TravelMate series of laptops with the latest Intel and AMD CPUs but along with it, the company has now also refreshed its Acer Predator Orion 3000 and Acer Nitro 50 gaming desktop PC lineups. The new machines are either powered by 11th-generation Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 5000-series desktop processors. The company also unveiled three new monitors with HDR support.

The Acer Nitro 50 (N50-620) is priced starting at $949 (approx Rs 68,700) in North America and will be available for purchase in July while in EMEA, it starts at EUR 799 (approx Rs 70,400) and will be available in October. In China, it is priced at CNY 5,599 (approx Rs 63,600) and will be available in June.

Predator Orion 3000 (P03-630) is priced starting at EUR 949 (approx Rs 36,700) in EMEA and will be available starting October. It will be available in North America in July starting at $1,199 (approx Rs 86,800).

Coming to the monitors, Acer Predator X28 will be available in EMEA in August starting at EUR 1,199 (approx Rs 1,05,000), in North America in August starting at $1,299.99 (approx Rs 94,000), while in China, it will be available in July starting at CNY 7,999 (approx Rs 91,000).

The Acer Predator CG437K S will be available in North America in November starting at $1,799.99 (approx Rs 1,30,000), while in EMEA it will be available in November starting at EUR 1,599 (approx Rs 1,41,000). For China, the monitor will be available for purchase in October starting at CNY 9,999 (approx Rs 1,13,000).

And finally, the Acer Predator X38 S will be available in EMEA in September starting at EUR 2,199 (approx Rs 1,94,000), in North America in September starting at $1,999.99 (approx Rs 1,44,000), and in China in August starting at CNY 14,999 (roughly Rs 1,70,000).

Acer Predator CG437K S Monitor Specifications

Starting with the monitors, the Acer Predator CG437K S is a 42.5-inch Ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) gaming monitor with Nvidia G-Sync technology. The monitor has VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The monitor has 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB response time. You also get the Acer ColorSense feature to automatically adjust the screen's temperature to match the surroundings.

The Monitor also has Acer LightSense which detects ambient lighting and adjusts the monitor's brightness settings accordingly. The Acer ProxiSense technology automatically wakes up the monitor when users are nearby and can even dim it when they aren't close by.

For connectivity, you get 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports so you connect 4K 144Hz with VRR using only a single cable. You also have access to 1 x USB Type-B port, 2 x USB 2.0 ports, 2 x USB 3.0 ports, and 1 x USB Type-C (PD30W) ports. Additionally, there's an inbuilt KVM switch. Acer says the monitor comes with RGB lighting strips that can be synced to music and media.

Acer Predator X28 Monitor Specifications

Acer Predator X28 is a 28-inch Ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) monitor which has a display with 155Hz refresh rate (overclocked), a 1ms G-to-G response time, Nvidia G-Sync compatible and VESA DisplayHDR400-certified Agile-Splendor IPS display.

The monitor also gets TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe certification. The monitor also has the Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer. Acer LightSense, ColorSense and ProxiSense technologies. There is a BlueLightShield Pro feature.

Acer Predator X38 S Monitor Specifications

The last monitor launched by Acer is the Acer Predator X38 S which is a 37.5-inch UWQHD+ (3,840x1,600 pixels) monitor with a DCI-P3 98 percent wide colour gamut coverage, Delta E

There is a dedicated Predator Game Mode that has eight customisable preset display modes so the gamers can change the tone of the display on the basis of the game they are playing. Additional features of the Acer Predator X38 S include Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer, a system latency measurement tool, Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate for a smooth gaming experience.

Acer Nitro 50, Acer Predator Orion 3000 Specifications

The Acer Nitro 50 desktop PC comes in two variants where the N50-120 comes with AMD processor while the N50-620 has an Intel processor. Acer Nitro 50 will be powered by either up to AMD Ryzen 9 590-series processor or the Intel Core i7 11th-generation processor depending on what the buyer chooses.

However, both the processors are coupled with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU and both of them feature up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM (dual channel, 3200MHz ), dual 3.5-inch SATA3 HDD slots (2x3TB), and M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD slots. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6, Dragon LAN 1G Ethernet, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports. Additionally, you get DTS:X Immersive Audio, Windows 10 Home and FrostBlade Cooling as well.

Acer also says the Nitro desktop PCs can be ordered with an inbuilt wireless charging pad that can charge all mobile devices that support the Qi standard wirelessly. As per the company, the charger can charge the smartphones faster than 5W wireless chargers.

Coming to Acer Predator Orion 3000 (P03-630) desktop PC, the machine gets power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU handling the graphics. The GPU is powered by the Nvidia Ampere architecture which is Nvidia's 2nd-Gen RTX architecture.

In terms of memory, the PC gets up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and along with up to 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD (2x1TB) and up to 6TB HDD (2x3TB) hybrid storage. Ports on the machine include USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports (both USB Type-A and USB Type-C). For audio, the machine features DTS:X Ultra technology. You also get Intel Killer E2600 for high-end speeds and Wi-Fi 6 with MU-MIMO for wireless connectivity.